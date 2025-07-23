Send Ella to Shine in the Aloha State

🎉 Big news, friends and family! 🎉

Ella has been selected as a Varsity USA All-American Cheerleader—and we couldn't be more proud! 🌟 She was recognized for this honor as a freshman. Her passion, dedication, and countless hours of hard work have earned her this amazing honor.

Even more exciting? She’s been invited to represent the team in Hawaii 🌺 as part of the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade this December! This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Ella to shine on a national stage while honoring our heroes.

We’re rallying support to help get her there—every bit helps! Thank you so much for your love, encouragement, and generosity. God bless you all! Let’s get Ella to Hawaii! 🏝️💙

#CheerForElla #AllAmericanGirl #HawaiiBound