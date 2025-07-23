Campaign Image

Send Ella to Shine in the Aloha State

Goal:

 USD $6,000

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Mia Delgado

🎉 Big news, friends and family! 🎉

Ella has been selected as a Varsity USA All-American Cheerleader—and we couldn't be more proud! 🌟 She was recognized for this honor as a freshman. Her passion, dedication, and countless hours of hard work have earned her this amazing honor.

Even more exciting? She’s been invited to represent the team in Hawaii 🌺 as part of the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade this December! This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Ella to shine on a national stage while honoring our heroes.

We’re rallying support to help get her there—every bit helps! Thank you so much for your love, encouragement, and generosity. God bless you all! Let’s get Ella to Hawaii! 🏝️💙

#CheerForElla #AllAmericanGirl #HawaiiBound

Recent Donations
Aaron and Carissa Kratz
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Have a wonderful time in Hawaii!!! 🏝️🌺🪸🤍 Love, Carissa, Aaron and Noah

Maxine Olson
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Congrats!

