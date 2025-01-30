Supporting The Dunwell Family To Visit Home

The Dunwell family has been on a mission in the Dominican Republic for over 14 months. During this time, we have not seen our family or friends in the UK. We are living modestly by faith as missionaries while also seeking to be a blessing to those around us.

We hope to visit the UK for one month in March to share about our missional work, build up the body of Christ, and, of course, see our family and friends. We thank God that we are over halfway to covering our costs; however, we are still £750 short of our travel expenses and are trusting God to provide.

Would you prayerfully consider standing with us and helping us get home and back to the DR to further God's mission?