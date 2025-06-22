Campaign Image

Tyler has a new heart!

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $3,720

Campaign created by Gayle York

Campaign funds will be received by Ronni Smith

Tyler has a new heart!

Tyler, who we have known since 1995 when his family moved to Flint, has been struggling with a very sick heart for the past couple years. Last week he got the call, and received a new heart, and praise God he had a successful heart transplant! He currently lives in Texas with his beautiful family; wife Ronni and 3 children! He is currently recovering at Baylor University in Dallas, which is approx 4hrs from his home near Houston. It costs Ronni and the kids $1000 per week to stay near the hospital and to eat. Currently they are looking for a rental because when Tyler is discharged from the hospital he has to stay within 50 miles from Baylor for 6-12 weeks. Please consider blessing this family with a monetary gift that will assist with the costs of living away from home for such a long time. Any amount will be so helpful to them and they are so thankful for whatever you can give to help! Please remember this precious family in your prayers; Pray for continued healing for Tyler, and strength/stamina for Ronni as she supports him and cares for the kids. Also remember to pray for the courageous family that donated the heart and are now grieving the loss of their loved one.❤️

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 hours ago

Kevin
$ 500.00 USD
4 days ago

Karen Hutchinson
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Love and prayers!❤️

Kendra Dozier
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Mackenzie Destin
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Thinking of you guys! ❤️

Miguel Benitez
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Tami Benavidez
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Get well soon!!!

Salim
$ 200.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

I hope you get well soon.

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
19 days ago

The Scott Family
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Sending prayers to Tyler, Ronni, and the kids!

Angela M
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Sending Love and Hugs!!!

Kramer Family
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Vu family
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Hope you are getting better soon!

Juan Hernandez
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Kyle Daniels Grandmother
$ 250.00 USD
23 days ago

Kim Daniels
$ 250.00 USD
23 days ago

Candice Walker
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

❤️ Wishing you all the best!

Carole Cadenhead
$ 150.00 USD
24 days ago

Praising God for his goodness and for a complete and uncomplicated recovery!

Glendon Combs
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

God bless, hoping for a speedy recovery..

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo