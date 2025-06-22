Tyler has a new heart!

Tyler, who we have known since 1995 when his family moved to Flint, has been struggling with a very sick heart for the past couple years. Last week he got the call, and received a new heart, and praise God he had a successful heart transplant! He currently lives in Texas with his beautiful family; wife Ronni and 3 children! He is currently recovering at Baylor University in Dallas, which is approx 4hrs from his home near Houston. It costs Ronni and the kids $1000 per week to stay near the hospital and to eat. Currently they are looking for a rental because when Tyler is discharged from the hospital he has to stay within 50 miles from Baylor for 6-12 weeks. Please consider blessing this family with a monetary gift that will assist with the costs of living away from home for such a long time. Any amount will be so helpful to them and they are so thankful for whatever you can give to help! Please remember this precious family in your prayers; Pray for continued healing for Tyler, and strength/stamina for Ronni as she supports him and cares for the kids. Also remember to pray for the courageous family that donated the heart and are now grieving the loss of their loved one.❤️