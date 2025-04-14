Tyler's Epilepsy Journey

Tyler, our 8-year-old son, was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2023 after his first seizure. Unfortunately, his EEG and PET scan results have continued to worsen, and he experiences continuous seizures. To help manage his condition, we are raising funds for intense infusion treatment in New York, which requires a monthly trip. Our goal is to raise $10,000 to cover the costs of the treatment and travel expenses. Your support will help ensure Tyler receives the best possible care and improve his quality of life. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.