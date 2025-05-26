Tyler's Funeral

Dear Friends

Tyler Johnson peacefully transitioned to his eternal home in Heaven late in the evening on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at the young age of 20.

Most know, but for those who do not, Tyler had been fighting several brain tumors for 8 years. His first hospitalization was in late 2017. He was only 12 years old. From that time on, Tyler taught us what it meant to live every day with bravery and courage. He showed us what it meant to keep the faith against insurmountable odds. How to look death directly in the eyes and accept that God’s plan is greater than our own.

Last year, after a not good visit with the doctor, Tyler shared with me his belief that he was in the 4th quarter of his life on earth. I encouraged him the same way I tried to with all the players I had the privilege to coach; to be a 4th quarter player. Whether winning or losing, great players understand the importance of finishing the game strong.

Tyler finished the game strong.

The grace, peace, and contentment Tyler exhibited will live on each time we think of him. It will not be easy to overcome the pain of no longer seeing his incredible smile and hearing his inspirational voice. It is a pain that we must process and overcome with the help of our Lord and Savior. We can, however, take comfort in knowing he was ready for eternity.

Tyler is fully healed and lives in the presence and joy of Jesus Christ.

Since 2017, the Johnson family has endured more hardships than have been shared publicly. Matt battled his own serious health concern in August 2024. This played a significant role in pursuing work that would be better for his health but has resulted in him being without work for the past 8 months. Angie has been working part-time but recently cut back when taking care of Tyler became a 2-person task. Matt and Angie have experienced all this while helping Kiersten through her own serious health battle culminating in her recent liver transplant.

These 8 years have been mental and physical battles, and the hidden giant has been financial.

The Johnson family moved back to Michigan after Tyler’s fight began to get ahead of the financial challenges. Little did they know that it was only the beginning. You wouldn’t know because they have chosen to focus on God’s blessings and on savoring the remaining days of Tyler’s life.

Unfortunately, the financial giant lives on in the form of funeral expenses and has come calling.

Dear Friends, I am writing to ask if you would join me in celebrating the inspiration and joy Tyler brought to our lives by assisting Matt & Angie with these expenses. Our help will only be a drop in the bucket, but it is one way we can be there for Matt and Angie as they enter a phase of life they never hoped to see.

For your prayers and support over these past 8 years, THANK YOU.





May we live with the same faith, bravery, courage, and joy Tyler demonstrated each and every day.

In Christ

CJ Pomeroy



