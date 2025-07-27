Support Julie & Crystal on Uganda Mission Trip!

Hello Friends near and far!



We are excited to announce that we have been given the opportunity to say YES to God’s call — and in January 2026, we’re headed across the ocean to Uganda to help lead a life-changing youth camp.

In partnership with Heavenly Bridge, and Pastor Jon & Sarah Bell, we’ll be helping host a weeklong youth outreach camp and conference, sharing the love of Jesus with kids who desperately need to know they are seen, loved, and never forgotten, through games, worship, Bible teaching, food, and powerful prayer time.





This trip isn’t just a visit - it’s a calling. We believe God is sending us to:

• Help feed and minister to 1000-2000 students over the four camp days

• Provide crucial activity materials and supplies

• Support, encourage and serve alongside local leaders and churches

• Share the Gospel and the hope of Jesus through meaningful connection, worship, and teaching

Will you partner with us in prayer and giving as we step out in faith?

We are trusting God for big things - and we’re inviting you to be apart of it. Whether you give financially, pray for us, or share this page with someone who might want to help, thank you for being part of this journey.

Every donation — big or small — gets us closer to the kiddos we’re called to serve.

We believe this mission will change their lives — and ours.

🙏 Help us serve, love, and lead in Uganda.

🎒 Support our youth camp mission today!

🌍 Give. Pray. Share. Be part of the impact.

🎯 Goal: $7,000

Covers: Essential youth camp meals and supplies, ministry materials and resources, and on the ground support and logistics.

Your contribution, no matter the size, will make a tremendous difference in the lives of people in Uganda. By donating, you will be helping share Jesus, love, and kindness with those who need it most.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and support our mission! If you can please share our page with your friends, family, and social networks. Together, we can help bring light and hope to Uganda.

God bless you, and thank you for your generosity!

❤️Crystal Gaither & Julie Chambron