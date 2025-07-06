Kerr County Response

Hello everyone! My name is Luke Dellinger, and I am currently organizing a disaster relief effort in support of ongoing operations in Kerr County, Texas, in response to the horrific flash flood that just occurred. The purpose of this fund is to supply fuel, (to get there and keep us operational, power generators for response crews and field hospitals, and provide some aspect of comfort to the survivors), purchase much needed equipment such as a fuel pump for an auxiliary fuel tank, decontamination equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), purchase food and water for survivors, as well as for my crew, purchase blankets, tents, and tarps, acquire additional steel and other building materials not already donated by Twin Ravens LLC. to construct temporary shelters for survivors and responders, build supports for clearing and recovery operations, and supply the necessary gasses and saw blades for cutting operations. I am currently in contact with multiple agencies and will be on standby to deploy as soon as flood levels have decreased to a slightly safer level, as 4 volunteers reported missing this morning have lost their lives, and the official agencies and crews are doing what they can to avoid this happening again given current risk levels. Any funds not used directly in these operations will be donated to the Kerr County community upon the completion of our operation. If we do not end up being deployed, then all funds not spent on equipment for this operation will be donated to local organizations, and Texas Search And Rescue. Thank you all in advance for your generosity and good hearts in this trying time.