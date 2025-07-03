Turning Point UK Activism Fund

Turning Point UK is a patriotic activist organisation founded in 2019, that has stood up for British values and directly challenged those who seek to destroy our way of life.

So far we have funded our vital work ourselves with minimal external support, but we now need your help to ensure that we can continue and are able to purchase banners, equipment, keep our social media running and cover any potential legal costs that arise from this work.



Our direct action began in February 2023 where we spearheaded an anti-Drag Queen Story Hour campaign at the Honor Oak Pub in Lewisham and after nine months of successfully campaigning managed to shut down the age-inappropriate event. This victory was enough to force the cancelation of two other 'Drag Queen Story Hour' events after we announced we were going to protest against them. We remain firm in our belief children should not be exposed to adult content.



From October 2023, we also led the charge against the Islamist hate marches in London where we stood firmly against extremists who despise the West. As a consequence of our work, other groups began counter-protesting these radicals, and now every time they march there tends to be opposition.



We have hosted multiple rallies to raise awareness of the grooming of our children by Pakistani grooming gangs, including protesting outside Oldham Council's Offices during their first meeting on the 20th of January 2025 to demand an inquiry following the cover up.



We've protested migrant hotels, stood outside Two-Tier Keir's residence on Downing Street and demand he be sacked, protested Marxist conferences, and hosted British patriotic rallies. Additionally our social media reaches tens of millions of people a month and helps spread a positive patriotic message across the United Kingdom.



However, for our activism to continue we need your support. So please donate to our campaign and help us make Britain great again.





