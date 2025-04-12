Empowering Women Healing from Spiritual Abuse





GiveSendGo is an online crowdfunding platform that empowers those who have been impacted by spiritual abuse to find healing, advocacy, and justice. Our organization supports and empowers women who have been emotionally, spiritually, or sexually abused by pastors or spiritual leaders. We offer safe spaces, trauma-informed resources, and advocacy to help them navigate their recovery.

Our mission is to provide a safe and welcoming community where survivors of spiritual abuse can find healing, support, and hope. We offer resources such as trauma-informed therapy, support groups, and legal advocacy to help them navigate their recovery. Our team of professionals is dedicated to providing a safe and supportive environment for those who have been impacted by spiritual abuse.

We believe that everyone deserves to live a life free from abuse and oppression, and we are committed to helping those who have been impacted by spiritual abuse to find their voice and their power.

Our campaign is to raise $2000 to cover the costs of legal fees for start-up. Your contribution will help us provide a safe and welcoming community for those who have been impacted by spiritual abuse.

Thank you for your support, and we hope that you will join us in supporting and empowering survivors of spiritual abuse.