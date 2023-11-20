Campaign Image

The Trumps are Adopting Siblings AGAIN!

Goal:

 USD $7,500

Raised:

 USD $5,160

Campaign created by Rebecca Williams

God has called on the Trump Family to adopt, AGAIN.... Which will make them a FAMILY OF 10! *Their first 5 kids are a sibling group they adopted out of Georgia's foster care system in 2014! This time, they've found a sibling group of 3 in Texas' foster care system, ages 7,7&9. 

And now, they have TWO WEEKS to prepare for the arrival of their arrival! The whirlwind is underway!!!!! This is their current need:

  • Jessie and Jordan will travel to Texas, potentially twice, on short notice. Costs include: flights, hotel, activities with the kids, rental car, etc.
  • The family needs: 3 more beds with bedding, dressers, toothbrushes, 4 booster seats, clothing, life jackets, water shoes, toys, backpacks, shoes, boots, underwear, books, etc. They also need to safety-proof the house and farm for younger, highly-impulsive children.
  • There are many system-related-costs through finalizing, including approx. $2,000 PER CHILD in lawyer/court fees, in addition to the fees for the adoption worker to complete the required visits for 6+ months, etc.
  • They will quickly enroll in specialty services (therapy, occupational therapy, psychiatry, primary care, dermatology, dentist, and vision are the resources we know so far), requiring time away from work and co-pays.
  • And, once the kids get home/settled/finalized, they will be a FAMILY OF 10, with all of the normal costs associated like food and activities! They are preparing for that reality, so we just REALLY want to help relieve the financial stress of the transition, setting them up for ongoing success!

God has called on the Trump Family to do the heavy lifting of loving these children who have already experienced so much, and they could really use YOUR HELP to get ready!!!!! 

Please consider helping in these ways….. 1) PRAY!! This will be a roller-coaster for everyone involved! 2) Donate!! Every dollar DIRECTLY lessens the stress of preparing, so that focus can be family-bonding and healing. 

Thank you for being a part of this beautifully complicated journey that they are all on (AGAIN). Your support is greatly appreciated! I will post updates!

Recent Donations
The California Schwings
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Best of luck and congratulations!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
18 days ago

Praying for this new, exciting journey! We can’t wait to see their faces and hear more about each of the kids! Love— The Fegels

Amanda Woldt
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

God is using your family to do amazing things! No matter how hard things get, God will be right there with you, every step of the way. Praying for you all during this big transition!

Trey and Vicki Wynn and f
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Bless your family and miss you!

The Pfender Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May God continue to bless you and your amazing family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Many Prayers & Blessings to you and your family. Your doing great things❤️

Travis and Tiffany Stroud
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Aunt Caroll
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

How wonderful. Bless you all as you join to build your family.

Brad and Sara Stackpoole
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

So proud of you all!!

leeann peniche
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

We are proud of you.

Abby Fagan
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

🩷🩷

Carolyn Gray
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Kris Schwing
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Best of luck on this new journey! Love you guys, always!

Justin and Tiffany
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

The Conwell Family
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying over this transition for all of you!

Kevin Cornett
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You are all amazing!!

Diana Powell Lawrence
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Update #4

June 29th, 2025

The kids come home in 13 days!!! 

Update #3

June 6th, 2025

It was requested that I share the book Jessie wrote about their first adventure with adoption, where they brought their first 5 kids into their family, forever! It’s a great read… check it out:

https://a.co/d/8CwR5GD

Update Update #3 Image
Update #2

June 6th, 2025

Thank you all so much!! We have raised the money for Jessie and Jordan’s flights to Texas!!! They leave in 9 days, and get to see the kids in-person in 10 days!! 

Next on the priority list: hotel, rental car, activities in Texas, and all of the furnishings/prep in Oregon (bunk beds, sheets/bedding/pillows, booster seats, clothes, shoes, etc.). Please help keep the momentum going by sharing! And, as always, all the prayers we can send up! 

Update #1

June 4th, 2025

IT'S TIME TO BOOK FLIGHTS!!!!! The family gets to fly out in 11 days (15th-19th) to visit their newest children! They need to book flights, hotel, rental car, and prep the activities for their visit! Plus, when the return, the kids will follow them home the next week! So, they need to get beds, boosters, and all of the other things NOW!! Please consider helping them to get through the transition phase of becoming a family of 10! It's so important!

Update Update #1 Image

