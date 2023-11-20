The Trumps are Adopting Siblings AGAIN!

God has called on the Trump Family to adopt, AGAIN.... Which will make them a FAMILY OF 10! *Their first 5 kids are a sibling group they adopted out of Georgia's foster care system in 2014! This time, they've found a sibling group of 3 in Texas' foster care system, ages 7,7&9.

And now, they have TWO WEEKS to prepare for the arrival of their arrival! The whirlwind is underway!!!!! This is their current need:

Jessie and Jordan will travel to Texas, potentially twice, on short notice. Costs include: flights, hotel, activities with the kids, rental car, etc .

. The family needs: 3 more beds with bedding, dressers, toothbrushes, 4 booster seats, clothing, life jackets, water shoes, toys, backpacks, shoes, boots, underwear, books, etc. They also need to safety-proof the house and farm for younger, highly-impulsive children.

There are many system-related-costs through finalizing, including approx. $2,000 PER CHILD in lawyer/court fees, in addition to the fees for the adoption worker to complete the required visits for 6+ months, etc.

in addition to the fees for the adoption worker to complete the required visits for 6+ months, etc. They will quickly enroll in specialty services (therapy, occupational therapy, psychiatry, primary care, dermatology, dentist, and vision are the resources we know so far), requiring time away from work and co-pays.

And, once the kids get home/settled/finalized, they will be a FAMILY OF 10, with all of the normal costs associated like food and activities! They are preparing for that reality, so we just REALLY want to help relieve the financial stress of the transition, setting them up for ongoing success!

God has called on the Trump Family to do the heavy lifting of loving these children who have already experienced so much, and they could really use YOUR HELP to get ready!!!!!

Please consider helping in these ways….. 1) PRAY!! This will be a roller-coaster for everyone involved! 2) Donate!! Every dollar DIRECTLY lessens the stress of preparing, so that focus can be family-bonding and healing.

Thank you for being a part of this beautifully complicated journey that they are all on (AGAIN). Your support is greatly appreciated! I will post updates!