The Trumps are Adopting Siblings AGAIN!

Goal:
USD $7,500
Raised:
USD $5,160
God has called on the Trump Family to adopt, AGAIN.... Which will make them a FAMILY OF 10! *Their first 5 kids are a sibling group they adopted out of Georgia's foster care system in 2014! This time, they've found a sibling group of 3 in Texas' foster care system, ages 7,7&9.
And now, they have TWO WEEKS to prepare for the arrival of their arrival! The whirlwind is underway!!!!! This is their current need:
God has called on the Trump Family to do the heavy lifting of loving these children who have already experienced so much, and they could really use YOUR HELP to get ready!!!!!
Please consider helping in these ways….. 1) PRAY!! This will be a roller-coaster for everyone involved! 2) Donate!! Every dollar DIRECTLY lessens the stress of preparing, so that focus can be family-bonding and healing.
Thank you for being a part of this beautifully complicated journey that they are all on (AGAIN). Your support is greatly appreciated! I will post updates!
Best of luck and congratulations!
Praying for this new, exciting journey! We can’t wait to see their faces and hear more about each of the kids! Love— The Fegels
God is using your family to do amazing things! No matter how hard things get, God will be right there with you, every step of the way. Praying for you all during this big transition!
Bless your family and miss you!
May God continue to bless you and your amazing family!
Many Prayers & Blessings to you and your family. Your doing great things❤️
How wonderful. Bless you all as you join to build your family.
So proud of you all!!
We are proud of you.
Best of luck on this new journey! Love you guys, always!
Praying over this transition for all of you!
You are all amazing!!
June 29th, 2025
The kids come home in 13 days!!!
June 6th, 2025
It was requested that I share the book Jessie wrote about their first adventure with adoption, where they brought their first 5 kids into their family, forever! It’s a great read… check it out:
https://a.co/d/8CwR5GD
June 6th, 2025
Thank you all so much!! We have raised the money for Jessie and Jordan’s flights to Texas!!! They leave in 9 days, and get to see the kids in-person in 10 days!!
Next on the priority list: hotel, rental car, activities in Texas, and all of the furnishings/prep in Oregon (bunk beds, sheets/bedding/pillows, booster seats, clothes, shoes, etc.). Please help keep the momentum going by sharing! And, as always, all the prayers we can send up!
June 4th, 2025
IT'S TIME TO BOOK FLIGHTS!!!!! The family gets to fly out in 11 days (15th-19th) to visit their newest children! They need to book flights, hotel, rental car, and prep the activities for their visit! Plus, when the return, the kids will follow them home the next week! So, they need to get beds, boosters, and all of the other things NOW!! Please consider helping them to get through the transition phase of becoming a family of 10! It's so important!
