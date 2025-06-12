The American Dream with Coach Hona

Jonathan’s journey is not just about combat sports — it’s about purpose, perseverance, and the pursuit of greatness. He’s not fighting just to win a match. He’s fighting to change his life. He’s fighting to honor the values of discipline, loyalty, and heart. He’s fighting to show that when you believe in something bigger than yourself — and you’re willing to work for it — anything is possible.

His upcoming fight was recently moved to North Charleston.. That means new costs: travel, food, hotel stay, and other expenses that weren’t part of the original plan. But instead of letting this obstacle stop him, Jonathan chose to stay the course. And now we have the opportunity to step in and help make sure he gets there — prepared, confident, and fully supported by his True Warrior Army.

Jonathan is one of the most dedicated young men I’ve ever had the honor to coach. He trains relentlessly. He shows up early, stays late, and gives everything he has — every single day. He treats people with kindness, leads by example, and lives with integrity. He doesn’t make excuses. He doesn’t look for shortcuts. He simply puts in the work, and now it’s our turn to put something behind him.

This is where you come in.

Whether you give $5 or $1,000, your support tells Jonathan that he’s not alone on this path. It shows him that hard work still matters. It shows him that a community will rise up to support someone who carries himself with humility, honor, and fire. It proves that dreams are built not just by fighters in the cage — but by believers outside of it.

If you’ve ever wanted to be part of something real, this is your moment.

You’re not just helping a fighter. You’re investing in a future champion. A young man with heart, a powerful story, and the courage to chase something greater than comfort.

Give what you can. Share this campaign with others. And most of all, say a prayer for strength, safety, and victory.

Let’s rally behind Jonathan the way a true tribe should.

With gratitude and faith,

—Toby “TigerHeart” Grear

Coach | Mentor | True Warrior Fitness