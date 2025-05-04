Campaign Image
Campaign created by Cassandra Trowbridge

Roof Rescue for Our Family Home

Our family home has become a ticking time bomb, and we urgently need your help to prevent a catastrophic collapse of the roof and framing. We recently discovered that the previous owners of our dream house had patched over the original roof with a new one, but the short-term fix has failed miserably. Water pours in through the ceiling of all but two rooms, threatening the safety of our two teenagers and our 20-month-old baby. We desperately need $20,000 to replace the failing roof, repair the framing, and ensure a safe and secure home for our family. Your generosity will not only save our home but also the lives of our loved ones. Please help us make our house a safe haven once again. Every little bit counts, and your contribution will bring us one step closer to a stable and secure future for our family. Thank you for considering our campaign. Together, we can make a difference.

Mom
$ 100.00 USD
16 minutes ago

Im praying your precious Family succeeds in this endeavor.😘😘😘😘😘

