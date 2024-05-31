Help Us Bring our book TROJAN WINGS to Life

Dear Supporters and Lovers of Thrilling Fiction,





We are excited to announce our latest project, "Trojan Wings: The Battle for North America," a gripping novel that delves into a near-future world on the brink of collapse. This isn't just another book—it's a thrilling journey that captures the essence of contemporary fears, political intrigue, and the indomitable human spirit. Based on real-life events and plausible scenarios, "Trojan Wings" will keep you on the edge of your seat from the first page to the last.





In the shadowy aftermath of a global pandemic, the world has become a chessboard for the ambitions of the Global Elites, who orchestrate crises involving deadly vaccines, environmental disasters, and geopolitical tensions. Their grand scheme is to reshape humanity's future by culling the global population, leaving only the "chosen" to inherit the Earth. At the heart of their plot is an audacious plan to exploit China's military ambitions, setting the stage for a conflict that could forever alter the geopolitical landscape.





Our hero, Major David McAllister, a retired Canadian Infantry officer, finds his tranquil life shattered when Chinese forces, under the guise of a United Nations peacekeeping mission, occupy Canada. As the Chinese military tightens its grip, the true extent of the Global Elites' plan begins to unravel, revealing a chilling betrayal that threatens the sovereignty of nations and the very essence of human freedom.





Joined by his wife Elizabeta, Dr. Emma Gilbert—a virologist with secrets of her own—and a ragtag band of civilian soldiers and US Special Forces, they embark on a perilous mission to expose the Global Elites' plans. Utilizing a commandeered Russian Antonov, sitting at Pearson International Airport, filled with spying equipment, the group wages a covert war against the occupiers, battling not just for control of their country but for the future of humanity itself.





This novel is more than a story—it's a reflection of the global anxieties of the 21st century, a profound examination of the moral complexities of rebellion and governance, and a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. "Trojan Wings: The Battle for North America" offers a thrilling exploration of contemporary fears and challenges, weaving together elements of military strategy, espionage, and the timeless struggle for liberty and justice.





But we can't do it without your help. This project will take approximately a year to complete. Writing, editing, and publishing a novel of this scope requires significant resources. We are seeking your support to bring this story to life. Your contributions will go towards:





Professional editing and proofreading to ensure the highest quality.

Cover design and formatting to make the book visually appealing.

Marketing and promotion to reach a wider audience.

Printing and distribution costs to get the book into the hands of readers worldwide.

As a token of our gratitude, we are offering a range of rewards for our backers, including:

Acknowledgment in the book's credits.

Early access to the first few chapters.





Join us in bringing "Trojan Wings: The Battle for North America" to life. Together, we can share this thrilling tale with the world and inspire readers to reflect on the challenges and triumphs of our times. Your support will make all the difference.





Thank you for believing in this project and for your generous contributions.





Sincerely,





Tom and Joanna Marazzo

Authors of "Trojan Wings: The Battle for North America"