Medical Fund for Son's Recovery and Friends' Memorials





Hello, friends and family! I am reaching out to you today because my son, who was supposed to graduate from Pittsfield High School on May 30, 2025, was involved in a tragic car accident on May 24, 2025. Two of his friends unfortunately passed away, and another is seriously injured. My son is currently hospitalized with multiple injuries, and his road to recovery will be long and difficult.

We are facing significant medical expenses, loss of income, as my wife has had to shut down her small business to tend to our son's needs, and funeral costs for the two deceased friends. That is why we are reaching out to you, our loving community, to help us with a fundraising campaign.

Our goal is to raise $250,000 to cover the following expenses:

* Medical expenses for our son's treatment and rehabilitation

* Income lost due to my wife's closure of her small business

* Funeral expenses for the two deceased friends

* Memorial scholarships for the two deceased friends

* Medical expenses for our son's friend, who also survived

We have set up a trust, and any remaining funds after our son's recovery will be split three ways to help with the expenses for the injured friend, memorial scholarships, and funeral expenses for the two deceased friends. None of the leftover funds will be kept by the Ruzich family. Your support will go a long way in helping us navigate this difficult time and ensure that our son receives the best possible care.

We are grateful for your kindness and generosity during this trying period. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring us one step closer to achieving our goal. Please donate today and share this campaign with your network to help us reach our goal. Thank you for your love and support.

Link to news article:

https://khqa.com/news/local/pittsfield-illinois-junior-jr-high-school-graduation-ceremonies-two-student-funeral-visitation-scheduled-in-next-few-days-jesse-davidsmeyer-tristyn-ruzich-and-lane-foster-joel-noble-morgan-county-jacksonville-tragic-tragedy-crash-us-highway-67?fbclid=IwY2xjawKm4otleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFNb3lsV2gwTmlvSnlXSHhTAR4IA69Sd2q376yAKo27IJW5zlEmEOY5w71pwhXPuu1IuR497CvacO_YPoZqWw_aem_oOGLskbms-HXi64ddxnr2Q