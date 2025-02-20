Send Hannah and Mike Kendrick to Greece!

Hi, my name is Hannah Kendrick. I’m raising funds for an incredible 10-day Apologetic study trip to Greece and Turkey with my dad, Mike this fall in October. The trip will be led by our pastor, Grant Castleberry. This trip is going to cover the Footsteps of the Apostle Paul. Our pastor will be teaching during this trip and focusing on the life and theology of the Apostle Paul across the Mediterranean. Apologetics- defending the Christian faith, will be a key focus of Pastor Grant's teaching and is my passion! Additionally, church history will also be explored and the Book of Acts and Paul's epistles will become even more vivid. This trip is a goal of mine as I have aspirations to be an apologist, and possibly do an internship at the Ark Encounter with Answers In Genesis in Kentucky after graduating high school. Exploring the biblical history, archaeology, culture, and landmarks, while walking through the footsteps of Paul and John in these amazing countries I know will help me grow in sharpening my apologetic skills and faith. It will also impact me academically as I can earn a high school credit. I’ve been praying and waiting for this opportunity for a long time. To be able to go with my dad and pastor who love apologetics as much as I do, makes me step out in faith choosing to believe God will somehow provide for this study trip. This opportunity means a lot to me and I am humbly asking for your help. Would you please consider helping my dad and I to go on this study trip with your financial support? We would be beyond grateful for your support in helping us train more in apologetics whether through donations or prayers. Our goal is to raise $10,000 by June 5th! Every bit of your generosity helps bring us closer to making this remarkable journey in the Footsteps of Paul a reality.

Thank you so much for your generosity and support—truly, it means the world to me!

Romans 15:13 May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.







