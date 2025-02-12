Supporting Trey’s Journey to Healing Cancer

From Taylor:





Last week we received news that my amazing dad has invasive ductal carcinoma. Yes, breast cancer. (Also, Helen does not know what is going on so if you see us in public please do not discuss anything in front of her!) Several months ago, a lump appeared on Dad’s right breast. At first, we thought it was due to a recent blunt force injury to his chest while working in the garage. However, when the lump worsened, his nipple retracted, and a lymph node in his armpit became enlarged, we knew something wasn’t right. A mammogram and ultrasound confirmed our worst fear—breast cancer. A biopsy revealed that dad has a 13mm invasive ductal carcinoma, grade 2, estrogen and progesterone receptor-positive cancer, and that the cancer has already spread to at least one lymph node.





Breast cancer in men is rare, accounting for less than 1% of all breast cancer cases. Because of this, it is often diagnosed at a later stage, making awareness and early action critical. While conventional treatments like chemotherapy and radiation are often recommended, we have chosen a different path, one that aligns with our faith and belief in the body's God-given ability to heal.





We wholeheartedly believe in the healing power of the blood of Christ. We also believe that God has designed our bodies to heal when given the proper environment. Therefore, in addition to conventional cancer diagnostics and treatments, we will be pursuing integrative healing therapies that work with his body, instead of against it.





There is a long road ahead and we want to do all we can to give his body the best support. Dad's healing journey will include: potential surgery, an intensive treatment program in Mexico, where he will receive cutting-edge therapies that support his immune system and fight cancer naturally, as well as ongoing therapies back home, including: Targeted nutrition, Chiropractic Care, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, IV high-dose Vitamin C and other nutrients, Herbal and natural supplements, Ozone therapy, PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy), Infrared sauna therapy, and much much more…





Unfortunately, these life-saving therapies are not covered by insurance and come at a significant financial cost. In addition to medical expenses, there will be travel costs, ongoing treatments, devices, and supplements necessary for his healing.





We believe there is a purpose in this journey, and that God has big plans for Dad and our family. Our prayer is to come out of this stronger, to give God all the glory, and to be a light to others who are facing similar battles.





If you feel led to support Dad in any way—whether through prayer, purchasing a shirt, or simply sharing this page - we are deeply grateful. Your generosity will help give Dad the best chance at full healing, and we cannot thank you enough for being part of this fight with us.





Please pray for complete healing, strength, and provision as we walk this journey. We will continue to update everyone as we go. Love you all so much!