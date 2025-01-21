Support Tresslyn’s Endo Journey & OOP Surgery Cost

First and foremost I want to thank each and everyone one of you who take the time to read about our story and consider helping us. If you feel led by God to give, your generosity and blessings are GREATLY appreciated more than you will ever know! All funds will go directly to surgery and appointment costs. Thank you and God bless you 🤍

My name is Tresslyn West I am a small town Louisiana girl, my husband, Andrew West, is originally from Michigan, and has been a Texas transplant for the last 15 years.

Our Story: In October of 2021 Andrew and I received the happiest news of our lives. We were pregnant! Unfortunately that quickly turned into the worst news of our lives, we had lost our baby.

We thought, maybe it was just a freak accident, maybe we were just one of the statistics, “Most first pregnancies ends in miscarriage.”

We were heartbroken, but of course continued trying to conceive. We want nothing more than to see a positive pregnancy test, to hear those first heart beats, to hold OUR baby for the first time.

We now have been battling infertility for 4 years from the time of our miscarriage.

In the first 3 years, we tried to conceive naturally, we tried 3 rounds of IUI(Intrauterine insemination - is a fertility treatment that involves placing sperm directly into the uterus during ovulation.), all failed. At this point, we were defeated, numb, and unsure of what to do. I had a feeling there were other issues that were going on, but we didn’t know where to start.

We then started our fertility surgery journey in Austin, TX. I had my first laparoscopic surgery and was diagnosed with Stage 2 Endometriosis.

Unfortunately, this surgery was not performed in the most optimal way, causing more endometriosis lesions and my left ovary to be adhered to my pelvic wall.

At the end of year 3, starting of year 4, we were finally introduced to the NaPro world.

[ NaPro-Natural Procreative- is a medical system that monitors and maintains a woman's gynecologic and reproductive health in a way that cooperates with her normal reproductive cycle. It utilizes the Creighton Model FertilityCare System, a standardized method of monitoring the menstrual and fertility cycles.]

Wishing we would’ve known more about NaPro years sooner, but we are blessed to have found this path with NaPro now, rather than later. So we begin our journey with our NaPro doctors, starting with surgery #2 in Omaha, Nebraska.

I have, now, as of January 17th, 2025 have had 2 laparoscopic surgeries. During these two surgeries our doctors have discovered that I have more endometriosis lesions and my organs are adhered to my pelvic wall.

I will now have to have a 3rd surgery on January 29th, which is not covered by insurance totaling $3500. Totaling surgery costs all together to, $6500. We have endured so many more out of pocket costs for appointments, surgery, travel, rental vehicle, flight extensions, and a place to stay as we had to travel out of state for surgery.

Infertility is something that has consumed our lives, our every thought during a day, that has become our identity. It has defeated us emotionally, mentally, and now financially. We know our God is good, we know his timing is everything, and we have faith and trust in Him.

Thank you again for reading about our story and helping us during this hard time 🤍 God Bless

If you would like to follow on Instagram and stay up to date with our journey, you can follow me @tresslechesssss











