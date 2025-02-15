Cancer Treatment for My Wife Iara

In January 2020, just 3 months after we got married, my wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. After a mastectomy, painful radiation, and hormone treatment, Iara lived cancer free until December 2023 when doctors discovered that the cancer came back in some lymph nodes near the airway in her lungs. Instead of adopting a strong drug regimen again, Iara decided to combat the stage 4 cancer with functional and homeopathic doctors, non-toxic therapies, a strict diet, and exercise. However, we have become aware that even this approach, while effective, in her case is only slowing the spread of the disease.

We are now deciding to head to Cancun, Mexico to do treatment under Hope4Cancer, a clinic that offers solutions and approaches to healing that are outside conventional recommendations given by modern medicine. The staff at Hope4Cancer believe that Iara not only can have a normal life, but can actually be cured, as their many clients and testimonies can attest.

This treatment is unfortunately not covered by insurance, so we are asking for help from our friends and family to assist in our financial goal! We are thankful for everyone’s prayers and donations, and ask that you continue to lift us up, especially my wife. Thank you again for helping us in this great challenge before us!

“I will bless the Lord at all times: his praise shall continually be in my mouth.” Psalm 34:1