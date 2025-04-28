Campaign Image

Empowering Transformational Leadership in Argentina

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Anthony Kott

Empowering Transformational Leadership in Argentina

God has called me to serve in Argentina, equipping leaders and inspiring transformational change. Join me in this divine mission and help me spread the message of hope and growth. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of others and shape a brighter future for our world.

Recent Donations
Show:
Kathy Hunter
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Believing in breakthroughs and revelations for you, the team and the community! Designed to serve! May God bless you and this mission.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo