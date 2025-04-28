Empowering Transformational Leadership in Argentina

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $100
God has called me to serve in Argentina, equipping leaders and inspiring transformational change. Join me in this divine mission and help me spread the message of hope and growth. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of others and shape a brighter future for our world.
Believing in breakthroughs and revelations for you, the team and the community! Designed to serve! May God bless you and this mission.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.