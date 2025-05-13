Village Under Attack

We are raising funds to support 7 Christian families in Sindh, Pakistan, who were forced to flee their homes after a violent attack by radical extremists. On May 7th, 2025, their village was set ablaze, destroying their homes and belongings. Despite no loss of life, the trauma and destruction were devastating. We aim to raise $5000 to provide these families with the basic necessities for survival. Your support will help them rebuild their lives and find hope in the face of persecution. Let's stand with these families in their time of need. #VillageUnderAttack #PersecutedChristians #StandWithThem

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Jamie
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for these families!!

Evelyn
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

