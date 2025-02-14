Trail Grooming and Snow Plowing Expenses

Money gifted will be used to groom the XC ski trails that are serving the community. The owner of the property Mark Kwiecienski, has been absorbing 100% of the property improvements, trail improvements, trail maintenance, trail snow grooming, trail maps, trails signs and snowplowing for parking costs prior to 2/1/2025. He does not charge for his labor. There are no trail fees charged for use of the trails. The hope is that the community and users will value the trails enough to fund the maintenance, snow grooming, postcard trail maps, and additional grooming and maintenance equipment as needed. A reserve needs to be built up which this first goal ask does not address.

$1,000 is the basic estimated cost for a month of snowplowing and equipment use and this assumes no breakdowns. If extra funds are collected, a portta potty will be brought in and a reserve started to be used toward purchasing the snow grooming equipment that is best for these trails that include a Bombardier Scandeck snowmobile and a Tid Tech snow drag. Presently the trails are being groomed with a makeshift culvert drag pulled behind a 2006 Artic Cat Bear Cat 570 which has been a real champ but is showing signs of stress and age. That is all for now. Thank you in advance. Mark Kwiecienski



