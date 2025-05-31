Tower Shield Pro 2A

Join us in the fight to defend your 2nd Amendment rights and the entire Bill of Rights! Tower Shield is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that the government does not violate the civil liberties outlined in the Constitution. Our initial focus will be on the 2nd Amendment and education, working to normalize fully automatic firearms and repeal the National Firearms Act of 1934. But we won't stop there! Tower Shield will also defend the other 9 amendments that make up the Bill of Rights, because we believe that every American has the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We need your support to make this happen. Please contribute to our campaign and join us in this important fight for your rights! This campaign is just to cover start up costs for starting a proper non-profit organization, including the filing itself, website development, and graphic design for the organization's logo.