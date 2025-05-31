Tower Shield Pro 2A

Goal:
Join us in the fight to defend your 2nd Amendment rights and the entire Bill of Rights! Tower Shield is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that the government does not violate the civil liberties outlined in the Constitution. Our initial focus will be on the 2nd Amendment and education, working to normalize fully automatic firearms and repeal the National Firearms Act of 1934. But we won't stop there! Tower Shield will also defend the other 9 amendments that make up the Bill of Rights, because we believe that every American has the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We need your support to make this happen. Please contribute to our campaign and join us in this important fight for your rights! This campaign is just to cover start up costs for starting a proper non-profit organization, including the filing itself, website development, and graphic design for the organization's logo.
May 31st, 2025
I'm new to all this crowdfunding stuff, and left a little to be desired in my initial post. So why am I starting this organization? To be frank, there are gaps in pro-gun advocacy. A lot of legal cases that could have been taken by the orgs that weren't, and good people left high and dry battling for the rights and freedom against the Federal government. I want to fill that gap, and help fund raise for these people, like Matthew Hoover of CRS Firearms, and Patrick Adamiak. I also want to fund more direct challenges to the National Firearms Act of 1934. The big boogieman of pro-gun advocacy. What I'm hoping to accomplish with this fundraising campaign is to cover the costs of starting a professional non-profit. Filing alone costs roughly $600, and I also need money to develop a website and some marketing material to use in the real world. Any money left over after everything needed to start is paid for, will go directly to either Matthew Hoover's family, or Patrick Adamiak's legal defense. If this is a mission you believe in, please consider donating. Thank you, and God bless.
