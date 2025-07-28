Help The Torres Family Go To Brazil

Dear Family and Friends - As many of you know, we are a foster family and view this as our personal mission field. This fall, we have the exciting opportunity to step into another mission field—this time in São Paulo, Brazil, alongside our church, Genesis Church Orlando.

We have planned and saved for this trip for quite some time. However, after registering, we experienced several unexpected financial setbacks, including surgery for one of our boys, that have made it more challenging to cover the full cost.

This is where we humbly ask you for your help! The total cost for the trip is approximately $1,500 per person, which includes airfare, lodging, meals, local transportation, and ministry expenses. We’ve already contributed and raised part of what’s needed, but we’re still about $3,500 short of our goal.

We would be incredibly grateful if you would prayerfully consider supporting us financially. Every gift—no matter the size—will help move us closer to making this mission trip possible.

Even if you are unable to give financially, we would deeply appreciate your prayers, for safety as we travel, for open hearts in those we meet, and for God to work in and through our team in meaningful ways. We are humbled and excited for this opportunity and we are trusting God to provide every need as we prepare for this journey.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for considering how you might partner with us. Your encouragement, prayers, and support mean more than words can say. We look forward to sharing with you all that God does in and through this trip when we return!

With gratitude,

David, Nicole, Ethan, Andrew & Jacob