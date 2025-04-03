Tommy Campbell Legal Fees

Tommy Campbell has been incarserated for a charge he received in Oregon when we lived in Oregon. His crime has everything to do with being a patriot, standing up for those who were attacked by left wing groups such as Antifa and BLM , all because the wanted to wave their American flags or being supportive of the Back the Blue movement during all those protest in the Pacific Northwest, specifically up and down Oregon. He received a felony during one of these events for "inciting a riot. The leftists caught an American flag on fire and dropped it to the ground. Tommy put the fire out and picked up the flag off the ground. Thats when the fighting started. I have obtained a lawyer out of Oregon. He is asking for 10,00 plus 2500 to bond him put. I have come up with 4000 so far and paid that to the lawyer this morning. I am trying to raise enough funds to cover the lawyer fee, the bond payment, and expenses it will cost to fly him home from Oregon once he is put. Im asking all family and friends to please consider donating towards his cause, ANYTHING is appreciated. We need the help desperately. The alternative is losing our house, our animals and me on the street. We appreciate your time and consideration with this matter. EVERY PENNY HELPS!!!