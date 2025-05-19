Together for Shawn

Hi everyone,

I never imagined we’d be in this position, but I’m reaching out on behalf of my dad and my hero, who is faced and is recovering from a life-threatening health crisis. He recently had to undergo an emergency surgery on his obstructed hernia. During the surgery he suffered an acute kidney injury which then made both his kidney and liver essentially fail, causing him to develop hepatic encephalopathy. After swift action by the Saint Luke’s ICU team, and many treatments they were able to reverse the damage done while only having a 30% chance of survival, a true miracle. The situation was sudden, terrifying, and left us scrambling to keep up with the physical, mental and financial weight of it all.

While we are grateful he made it through the surgery, his recovery will be long and far from easy. While he has been battling serious post-operative complications that have required constant care, a long hospital stay, and multiple specialized support teams, we have had to miss work to be there for him around the clock 24/7.

On top of this, my dad has urgent dental issues that are impacting his overall health and ability to eat properly. He broke his teeth when intubated and has no top teeth now, with exposed root canals. We’re also in need of medical supplies to support his recovery at home, and without insurance coverage for much of this, we’re stretched beyond our limits.

My dad is a kind, humble man who’s always given more than he’s taken. Seeing him on the brink of not returning and now in pain and struggling is heartbreaking. We’re doing everything we can one step at a time. But we can’t do this alone.

We’re asking for any support you can offer—whether it’s a donation, a share, or a prayer. Every dollar helps us move closer to giving my dad a full chance at comfortable recovery, without the added stress of financial worries or setbacks.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for reading, caring, and helping us through this incredibly difficult time.

With endless gratitude,

Kelsey Dailey & Marlo Kroesen❤️