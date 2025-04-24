Help Save My Brother Omar









My name is Hamoodi, and I’m reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for your help.





My younger brother Omar is only 20 years old. A few weeks ago, he went in for surgery in Egypt for what we believed to be a minor issue—but during the procedure, doctors discovered something far more serious: a sarcoma that is consistent with a life-threatening condition. It was something no one expected, and our entire world changed in a moment.





Omar is not a U.S. citizen, and living in Egypt means he doesn’t have access to the kind of healthcare that could give him a real fighting chance. We’ve been told that without proper and immediate treatment, his condition will rapidly worsen. We are doing everything we can, but the costs are far beyond what we can manage alone.





We’re trying to raise $30,000 to cover the medical expenses Omar now faces—diagnostics, hospital care, treatments, and the ongoing support he’ll need to have any chance at recovery. Every dollar brings us closer to giving him the care he desperately needs.





Our family is no stranger to heartbreak. We’ve already lost one beloved sibling, and I cannot bear the thought of losing Omar too. He is kind, bright, and full of life. He deserves the chance to grow, to dream, and to live.





If you can contribute—no matter how big or small—or simply share this with your network, it would mean the world to us. Time is not on our side, and we are holding onto hope that together, we can make a miracle happen for Omar.





Thank you for reading, sharing, and supporting us in this most difficult moment.

With love and gratitude,

Hamoodi



