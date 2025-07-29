Memorial Honoring Todd Merritt

Honoring Todd Merritt: A Life of Faith, Laughter, and Love

With heavy hearts, we share the unexpected passing of our beloved Todd Merritt — a man who lived every day with purpose, humor, and unwavering love for Jesus. As we navigate this painful loss, we are asking for help to support his wife and family during this difficult time.

Above all, Todd loved his wife, Niphaphan, very deeply. Their love was a quiet, strong partnership built on faith, laughter, and love. Todd was her rock and did everything in his power to support her.

We have created this campaign to help ease the financial burden on Niphaphan, as she adjusts to life without the love of her life. All funds will go to Niphaphan for ongoing household needs and anything else that may need in the weeks and months ahead.

Todd was more than a husband, son, brother, and friend — His love for Jesus shined brightly. His faith wasn’t just something he talked about — it was how he lived.

If you knew Todd, you would know he was always making everyone around him laugh. He had a quick wit and gift for storytelling that could light up a room. Whether he was cracking jokes, pulling off a harmless prank, or just sharing funny memories, he made life a little lighter for everyone around him.

No amount is too small and if you are unable to give financially, please consider lifting the family in prayer — that God will provide comfort, peace, and strength in the days to come.

We are deeply grateful for your support, love, and prayers. Todd had touched so many lives with his faith, humor, and his big heart. Though he is no longer here with us, we take comfort knowing that he is home — laughing with the angels and wrapped in the arms of Jesus.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.