My Holistic Treatment Journey

Dear Friends & Family,

I’m currently facing serious health challenges due to mold illness, and I am also undergoing testing to determine if I have cancer and what seems to be dealing with pain due to a swollen virchow node. As I navigate this difficult time, I am seeking holistic treatment to support my body’s healing process. Unfortunately, these specialized treatments, natural therapies, and necessary supplements are not covered by insurance.

Unknowingly, we lived in a home with mold for 6 years. Lots of unexplained health issues started appearing withing our family.

In 2022, a friend shared her mold illness journey and after years of confusion of what was wrong, the pieces started to make sense.

The weight gain, confusion, brain fog, massive hair loss, allergies and more.

We went through 2 mold remediation sessions that were hired by our landlord. The mold was still visible on the ceilings and walls and I was told by the "professionals" to clean the mold with bleach.

Did so at least twice, between November and December 2023. Severe symptoms like throat feeling tight starting showing up gradually throughout the month of December, as well as a painful left shoulder.

January 2024 started, almost immediately, horrible. That painful shoulder turned into a swollen lymph node under/near my collar bone. I had a swollen throat, swollen tonsils, swollen esophagus, GERDs, couldn’t walk due to weakness or function with daily living.

I spent most of January 2024 curled up with a blanket, sitting outside in the grass to get sunshine and ground.

By the end of January, I was getting help and started my holistic journey with a Holistic Practitioner who guided me with supplements from binders, liver/kidney support, mitochondria support and more.

January 2025, a second swollen lymph node appeared and symptoms have not improved. So I decided it's time to seek further help.

Have been battling a swollen lymph that has caused even more issues and has grown since then and now, we are in the process to find out if it is cancer but doing so have been difficult.

I have declined a biopsy and they refuse to do a CT scan or PET scan without one. I prefer the holistic and natural route because even if it is cancer, I will not be doing chemo.

All of what we have done for the past 14 months has been out of pocket and has put a strain on our family.

We moved and got rid of 90% of what we owned. Had to replace all of our furniture and anything that didnt have a solid surface that couldn't be wiped down.

Supplements were averaging $300-$500 a month between me and my daughters supplements.

I am currently I'm doing the fenbendazole protocol, apricot kernels, mostly organic and lots of homemade food. Detox baths, the vibrating plate, dry brushing and nightly castor oil packs on area.

We are stepping it up to start cryotherapy, lymphatic massages, photobiomodulation and looking into RSO and finding a DR who will do the scans without a biopsy.

We have no idea what this will cost us or what this journey will bring our way. This financial assistance will help alleviate the burden on my family. I am a homeschooling mom to four children still at home and our my 13th year doing so. Single family income and my husband works out of state during the week.





I need your help. Every donation, no matter the size, will help me afford the care I need to detox, heal, and get the answers I’m searching for.





✨ Ways You Can Support:

✅ Donate via PayPal ( @mrstinamparker) or cashapp ( $mrstinamparker )

✅️ Order from my website https://silverceuticals.com/tinaparker

✅ Share this to spread awareness

✅ Keep me and my family in your prayers





Your kindness and generosity mean the world to me. Thank you for being part of my healing journey! ❤️