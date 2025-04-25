Supporting Tina Anderson for Cancer Treatments

Tina and Frank have been married for 26 years. They have 9 kids between the ages of 10-26. Their oldest, Noelle moved into a group home soon after Tina’s diagnosis

At the beginning of August, Tina got the diagnosis for stage 4 breast cancer which metastasized to her lymph and bones. There were many unknowns throughout August, with a brain bleed and high calcium levels resulting in a hospital stay in Marquette. There were a couple of spots in and outside of her brain that responded well to radiation. She has gone through 6 months of chemotherapy, some hormone therapy and ongoing immunotherapy.

The latest tests show that the cancer is stable in her body, but there are new spots in her brain. She will go on a new chemotherapy and immunotherapy drug to fight this. She has also been seeing a nurse practitioner at Eden Healing in Green Bay where she is working on nutrition and other therapies.

This fund would support IV vitamin C treatment along with hyperbaric oxygen to fight the cancer more effectively, and to continue with the alternative medicines and treatments. These treatments are not covered by insurance. Any small donation is appreciated! All donations will go to Tina to support her journey with cancer

Tina couldn’t have done everything so far without the love and generosity shown to her and her family. They truly appreciate all of it! God has shown how he cares for us through the Christian love that has poured in, reminding us that God has a plan and all will be taken care of.







