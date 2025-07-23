Emergency relief and support for Tim and Bekah

Monthly Goal:
🙏 Please take a moment to read and share.
Tim and Bekah are going through an incredibly difficult time. Tim is currently in the hospital facing serious health challenges, and the emotional and financial toll has been overwhelming.
Due to his condition, Tim is on an extremely strict diet, which makes it hard to accept traditional meal donations — and with all the back-and-forth between home and hospital, their grocery and care needs have only increased. They’re also needing to pay trusted help to care for their homestead while Tim recovers.
We’re asking for two things:
Financial help — anything you can give will go directly toward groceries, medical bills, and homestead care.
Prayer — please lift them up for healing, peace, and strength during this season.
💛 Every share, every dollar, and every prayer matters more than we can say.
Thank you for surrounding them with love when they need it most.
Prayers for wisdom with the medical team and complete healing.
Praying for Tim’s complete recovery.
Prayers for a speedy recovery. ❤️🩹
Prayers from the walkers while you go through this situation. Not easy taking a vacation let alone a serious health problem when you own a small business! It’s not much but here’s something!
Best wishes at this trying time. Thoughts and prayers from an old friend of Tyler’s, Kellogg High School, Little Canada, MN. Just keep Tyler around for the laughs!
Sending our love and prayers from Wisconsin! You got this Tim!
Small business owners helping small business owners. Keep the dream alive!
Prayers and love coming to you and your sweet family! I may not know you directly but I know your sweet mama and sister. God is good!! Hold on.
Love y'all and hate you’re going through this! God has you and will carry y'all through 💗
Everyone needs and deserves a helping hand. I hate to see your family in this situation. They are in my prayers.
July 25th, 2025
Thank you all so much for your prayers, support, and generosity. We wanted to share an update on what’s been going on and how we got here…
What started as what we thought was a stomach bug turned out to be a perforated appendix that had been leaking into Tim’s abdomen for five days. After trying and failing to get a mobile IV out to Dickson, we ended up in the ER — where a CT scan revealed Tim needed emergency surgery five days ago.
He was transferred by ambulance to the VA hospital, where things went from bad to worse. Despite being a veteran and a longtime VA employee, Tim was left in triage for hours with no monitoring, no plan, and no real care. Staff contradicted each other constantly, and no one seemed to know who was actually in charge. What we witnessed was negligence, unsafe conditions, and a complete lack of urgency. He spent five days there receiving minimal treatment before being discharged — even though we pushed hard for a follow-up CT. They refused, citing concerns about radiation.
I knew something wasn’t right... so we booked a last-minute Airbnb near another hospital, and thank God we did — because within hours of discharge, Tim was in septic shock.
Upon our arrival they immediately ran new imaging and found a massive abscess in his abdomen, sky-high white count, and a 104° fever. They informed us that he was basically sent home to die.
He’s now receiving the kind of care he should’ve had days earlier — but with the total lack of care and complete negligence form the VA, this has turned into a nightmare.
We’re not out of the woods yet. There’s still a long road ahead & we so appreciate every prayer & donation. It’s hard to ask for help.. but our focus is Tim & him not feeling the financial burden that is inevitably stacking while he’s down.
We’re heartbroken and angry that Tim was essentially sent home to die by a system he trusted and served. But right now, our focus is on his healing and taking things one step at a time.
We don’t have private insurance outside the VA, so this has been a huge burden emotionally and financially. Your continued support, messages, and prayers mean the world to us.
Thank you again, truly.
🤎 Bekah
