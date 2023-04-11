Timmy's Time

If you know Big Timmy, you love Big Timmy...and that is exactly why we have created this fundraiser. Some of you may or may not know but our Dad, aka Big Timmy, has been battling early onset Alzheimer's...which may explain if you've received a random phone call from him lately and/or he doesn't seem quite himself compared to past encounters.

Our Dad has been living alone the past few years, and, unfortunately, due to progression of the disease, my brother and I received the tough news and recommendation that he no longer live by himself, at least without some sort of care. What is even tougher on top of that, is that our Dad is not in a place financially where he can not afford the care that he now needs. You see, our Dad is only 68 years old and has not been able to work the last couple of years...forcing him into retirement, when he was not ready to retire. Due to this disease and this position he is in, he's been barely able to meet his existing financial obligations (mortgage, utilities, insurance, etc.), before even factoring in about the $25,000+/year that home care will cost or the $7,000+ a month assisted living will cost. All of which is not covered by insurance or Medicare as it is not considered "medical". As much as it kills us, my brother and I are unable to assist him with these costs due to our own financial setbacks we've encountered these past couple of years that we are trying to overcome as well.

We have tried calling every department and organization we can think of (Social Security, Disability, Department of Aging, Elder Lawyers, etc.) to try to gain SOME kind of assistance...and we have struck out every time. We truly have reached a place of desperation as we don't know what else to do. We so badly want to help our Dad, who has ALWAYS helped us...and we can't. Until now. We debated a fundraiser as we know our Dad would absolutely hate asking anyone for money or help...but my brother and I truly believe that if all those who know and love our Dad knew this position he was in (by no fault of his own), they would want to help him. Our Dad has always been someone to put others before himself, and has literally given everything he has had to our family, and that is why now...it is Timmy's Time. Our time to finally help HIM and give him the care and best possible quality of life he deserves.

It is sad to see the hardworking, successful businessman, the encouraging, talented Maryvale Softball Coach and the lovable, selfless Dad we know slowly transition, but his humor, faith, positivity, love for Orioles Baseball and his people skills (seriously, he will talk your head off if you let him!), remind us that he is still our goofy, amazing Dad. Our Dad has always said that "good things happen to good people"...our Dad is one of the BEST good people we know, and we hope, with all of your help, we can do a good thing for him.

We understand we are living in tough times and money is tight for everyone; however, if you are in a position where you can make a donation, even just $5, it can truly add up to make an impact. Donations will be utilized to provide our Dad with Home "Companion Care", the addition of internet to his home so we can install cameras to better monitor him, as well as cleaning/lawn assistance. Even if you can't personally donate, PLEASE help us share our Dad's story and please continue to join us in praying for him. We thank you so much for taking the time to read this and we hope you can consider helping him however that may be. Regardless, if you know our Dad, please consider reaching out to him and saying hello (you may have to help him through it a bit)- but it would make his day to hear from you.

We pray for everyone who is going through a similar experience and hope that one day there will be a cure for this awful disease to prevent other families and individuals from having to undergo such a heartbreaking experience.