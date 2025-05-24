Help Timothy Barton Fight Against No Justice

Fighting Back: Help Me Stand Against Judicial Overreach and Retaliation



I’m Timothy Barton — a father, entrepreneur, and real estate developer who spent over three decades building a life and business in America from the ground up. Today, I am writing this after half a decade of fighting to reclaim what was taken from me, all without a trial, without a jury, and without due process.



It began with a politically motivated attack — I uncovered a scheme involving foreign nationals (including agents of the Chinese Communist Party) attempting to buy American farmland through money laundering. Instead of protecting me, the system turned against me. The SEC brought baseless claims that twisted real estate development loans into allegations of securities fraud — all while failing to name a single U.S. citizen lender. They weaponized civil litigation to silence me and painted me as a criminal without evidence.



I was arrested by a militarized FBI unit at 5:00 a.m. in front of my children and neighbors — shackled and humiliated — because I supported the wrong political figure. From that moment, the persecution intensified. The court appointed a receiver — a former clerk and personal affiliate of Judge Brantley Starr — who began liquidating my companies, evicting me from my home, and even denying my children access to their baby photos and my bed.



Now, the same court-appointed Receiver, and his counsel Charlene Koonce, is targeting my attorneys, trying to disqualify anyone willing to defend me. Her filings contain blatant retaliatory language and ethical violations, and yet the Court continues to support her unchecked. The recent order from Judge Starr responding almost instantly to Koonce's motion — riddled with clerical errors like naming unrelated parties — raises troubling questions about improper coordination behind the scenes. These actions violate the very foundations of due process and judicial neutrality.



I have no access to my own money. No income. No home. My daughter gave up her bed for me. My defense attorneys are under attack. And all I’ve ever asked for is what every American is promised — a fair trial and the chance to face my accusers.



Why Your Support Matters

This fight is bigger than me. It’s about standing against a dangerous precedent — where judges, unchecked receivers, and politically motivated bureaucrats can destroy lives without trial, without oversight, and without consequence. It's about restoring the rule of law, not rule by power.



Your support goes directly toward funding my legal defense, restoring access to my unlawfully seized assets, and challenging a system that has lost sight of justice.



If they can do this to me — they can do it to anyone.



Please stand with me. Every contribution brings us closer to accountability, truth, and freedom.



Thank you for reading, sharing, and supporting.

