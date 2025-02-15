Supporting Tiffany Lynn Bartel

This is Tiffany's story.

Tiffany's health challenges began in 2012 after receiving the flu shot, which led to symptoms like burning sensations, hallucinations, and anxiety. Doctors misdiagnosed her with mental health disorders, but Tiffany knew something physical was wrong. Later, she was diagnosed with heavy metal toxicity due to vaccinations and silver fillings, which her body struggled to detoxify due to her genetics. After some improvement, she faced setbacks, losing everything and struggling to find proper help.

Tiffany eventually became pregnant with her daughter while still unwell and managed for a few years, but her health deteriorated again. Diagnosed with Lyme disease, mold toxicity, SIBO, mast cell activation syndrome, hypothyroidism, and severe brain and organ damage, she now spends most of her days in bed. She is also dealing with parasites, candida, and constant itching. She has a caregiver but remains unable to care for herself or her children.

Tiffany has lost support from her family, who don't believe her illness is real, which is common for those with environmental illnesses. She is seeking financial help to attend a treatment center in Seattle, hoping to regain her health and quality of life. She’s asking for donations to fund this critical treatment, as it’s her last hope for recovery.