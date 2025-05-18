Tia Bess Unfiltered

Hey Y'all!!

I want to thank you for taking the time to read my story and thinking about helping my cause. After years of advocating for parental rights and saving the children across the nation, I have been offered an unbelievable opportunity to share my journey with millions.

I'm truly humbled to be a voice for the voiceless; to be a champion for survivors of childhood trauma, trafficking, and domestic violence; to share my testimony of how a broken teenager can go through multiple trials while avoiding typical paths of self-destruction.

My story runs the gamut from living the American dream to cowering in an American nightmare. As a homeless child, I experienced over a decade of sexual abuse. School was my refuge from the pain -- the only place I felt safe. After the death of my father and brother my junior and senior year of high school, I had to make the choice to persist. I had to escape the crime-filled neighborhoods. I had to avoid the destiny of many peers from my zip code. (Read more details about my story below.)

Imagine this transition: from being served at a soup kitchen to being served at the Governor’s mansion. This newly joyful warrior is a woman with the determination to break generational curses regardless of race, religion and politics.

Ultimately, I have discovered that my mission is to save the children by spreading the hope of resilience to youth and inspiring the broken to become magnificent mosaics.

My journey of advocating for the rights of my own children has taken me to meet political figures such as President Donald J.Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, FL Congressman Byron Donalds, Blaze Media’s Glenn Beck, Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk, Olympic Swimmer Riley Gaines, Conservative Activist and Niece of MLK Reverend Alveda King and so many more.

During the last five years, I have had the honor of working with organizations such as Moms for Liberty, Against Groomers and Mom Army to promote parental involvement.

As an American Patriot it is my prayer that my testimony and message of hope can reach and lift up at least one child who feels hopeless. If I can encourage one adult with a troubled heart to come forward, I will have been successful.

I'm asking for donations totaling $2000 to cover travel airfare expenses to Los Angeles, transportation and accommodations.

I will be featured on Soft White Underbelly. With a following of over 12 million viewers, I'm hoping my testimony could be the words that a person needs to hear to survive. I know the pain of feeling invisible to society and suffering in silence.

Any donation amount would help. Prayers go a long way, too!

Spoiler Alert: The book will be better than the movie.

All the best,

Tia Bess, Warrior





An excerpt from my story :

It was 2:00am in North Africa as I laid on the bathroom floor in a pool of my own blood. Why was I hurting so much? Was my baby still alive? Am I dying?

The excruciating pain for the next few hours was enough for me to wake up from the delusion of "He's just being a man." Every man in my life has either used me or abused me.

I lost my brother and father 8 months apart my junior and senior year of high school so I was the perfect target for a groomer. It felt as though I had every generational curse dumped in my bloodline. It was the perfect recipe for a life of addiction. Was I resilient enough to make it out alive?

If I could escape the drug filled neighborhoods without succumbing, I could make it.

If I could graduate high-school after being homeless twice, I could make it.

Coming from generations of broken women who put men first I decided to say "ENOUGH!!" I drew courage from a book I received from my childhood mentor, Think Big by Dr. Ben Carson.

If he could make it, so could I.

Tia Bess

Would you like to hear more of my story?

Would you like to know how I went from an indoctrinated college student hating America to introducing Presidential candidate, Governor DeSantis?

You'll laugh, you'll cry...

but most of all, you will understand the world from a unique perspective.

The way to save the children is to hear the testimony of survivors like myself,

recognize the signs, and take action.



