Supporting Thomas Brislin Funeral

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Thomas "Lucky the Hobo" Brislin, who passed away unexpectedly while doing a charitable act on the morning of Tuesday, July 22nd. We are reaching out to the community to help us give Thomas Brislin the memorial he deserves. The unexpected funeral costs are a significant burden, and any donation, big or small, will be deeply appreciated. Funds will go towards funeral service and burial.

Thomas "Lucky the Hobo" Brislin touched the lives of many people whether it be his ballon animals, magic tricks and/or his pumping gas for them. He was one of the most joyful people I knew, and he valued everyone and everything.

"It's God 's creation and deserves to live and be safe. It has a purpose. I might not know what the purpose is, but God does not create things that do not have a purpose," Thomas Brislin once said.





Viewing: Tuesday July 29th 1pm-5pm - Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home - 154 East Main Street, Port Jervis, NY 12771

Funeral Mass: Wednesday, July 30th 10am - St. Mary's Church - 46 Ball St. Port Jervis, NY

Burial: To Follow at St. Mary's Cemetery

Funeral Repast: Riverview Inn