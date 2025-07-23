Campaign Image

Supporting Thomas Brislin Funeral

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $1,700

Campaign created by Matthew Brislin

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Thomas "Lucky the Hobo" Brislin, who passed away unexpectedly while doing a charitable act on the morning of Tuesday, July 22nd. We are reaching out to the community to help us give Thomas Brislin the memorial he deserves. The unexpected funeral costs are a significant burden, and any donation, big or small, will be deeply appreciated. Funds will go towards funeral service and burial.

Thomas "Lucky the Hobo" Brislin touched the lives of many people whether it be his ballon animals, magic tricks and/or his pumping gas for them. He was one of the most joyful people I knew, and he valued everyone and everything. 

"It's God 's creation and deserves to live and be safe. It has a purpose. I might not know what the purpose is, but God does not create things that do not have a purpose," Thomas Brislin once said. 


Viewing: Tuesday July 29th 1pm-5pm - Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home - 154 East Main Street, Port Jervis, NY 12771

Funeral Mass: Wednesday, July 30th 10am - St. Mary's Church - 46 Ball St. Port Jervis, NY 

Burial: To Follow at St. Mary's Cemetery

Funeral Repast: Riverview Inn 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

Thank you for the childhood memories at KMart.

Bruce and Donna Young
$ 100.00 USD
4 hours ago

Eternal rest grant unto Thomas, oh Lord, and may he rest in peace forever.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
13 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 hours ago

Michael Cherry
$ 40.00 USD
20 hours ago

Henderson Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Tommy would want his family to keep sight of the day when the sun will once again shine on their world 🙏

George D
$ 300.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Hoffman Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Becky Lugo
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

May he rest in peace!!

Fournier Family
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Anyone one that met Thomas, was “Lucky” to know him. RIP.

Linda M Faith
$ 35.00 USD
2 days ago

My prayers for the repose of Thomas Brislin, and for you Kevin and Phyllis and the whole family. What a great legacy he left - to make so many children so happy!! Eternal rest grant unto him, Oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

Victoria Cerise
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying for his soul ❤️🙏

Jean Bilgera
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Condolence to the family. May our Blessed Lord receive Thomas into His waiting embrace.

Kevin and Phyllis K
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

We are saddened to hear about Tom's passing. Prayers.

Kathy Sinawa
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

May you rest in peace, God Bless!

Steve and Kelly Vaughn
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

Matthew Brislin
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

We are praying for you Uncle Tom!

