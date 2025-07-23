Supporting Thomas Brislin Funeral

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $1,700
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Thomas "Lucky the Hobo" Brislin, who passed away unexpectedly while doing a charitable act on the morning of Tuesday, July 22nd. We are reaching out to the community to help us give Thomas Brislin the memorial he deserves. The unexpected funeral costs are a significant burden, and any donation, big or small, will be deeply appreciated. Funds will go towards funeral service and burial.
Thomas "Lucky the Hobo" Brislin touched the lives of many people whether it be his ballon animals, magic tricks and/or his pumping gas for them. He was one of the most joyful people I knew, and he valued everyone and everything.
"It's God 's creation and deserves to live and be safe. It has a purpose. I might not know what the purpose is, but God does not create things that do not have a purpose," Thomas Brislin once said.
Viewing: Tuesday July 29th 1pm-5pm - Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home - 154 East Main Street, Port Jervis, NY 12771
Funeral Mass: Wednesday, July 30th 10am - St. Mary's Church - 46 Ball St. Port Jervis, NY
Burial: To Follow at St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral Repast: Riverview Inn
Thank you for the childhood memories at KMart.
Eternal rest grant unto Thomas, oh Lord, and may he rest in peace forever.
Tommy would want his family to keep sight of the day when the sun will once again shine on their world 🙏
May he rest in peace!!
Anyone one that met Thomas, was “Lucky” to know him. RIP.
My prayers for the repose of Thomas Brislin, and for you Kevin and Phyllis and the whole family. What a great legacy he left - to make so many children so happy!! Eternal rest grant unto him, Oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.
Praying for his soul ❤️🙏
Condolence to the family. May our Blessed Lord receive Thomas into His waiting embrace.
We are saddened to hear about Tom's passing. Prayers.
May you rest in peace, God Bless!
We are praying for you Uncle Tom!
