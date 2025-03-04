Support for the Cypher Family

Theodore's story started with a mother who would not give up on him. His mother and father, Jazmine and Roger, wanted a big family. They currently have 2 children, a 4 year old girl and 1 and a half year old boy. Jazmine got pregnant in early July 2024 and everyone was excited for the newest Cypher. Unnfortunatly, at 18 weeks Jazmine began leaking fluid and was rushed to Oconomowoc ER. After an exam, the doctor informed the family that she had experienced PPRoM (Preterm Premature Rupture of Membranes), that the chances of Theadore being born were 14.6% and recommended terminating the pregnancy. Jazmine did not want to give up on her son and told the doctor that the chances are not 0% and if he was going to die he would "die warm and loved inside me".

The next 2 weeks were tumultuous, anything that happened in these weeks ment Theodore would not make it. Meny doctors appointments, checkups and screenings. Every doctor informing her of her odds and recomending abortion, and every time Jazmine said no. 20 weeks saw a small Hospital stay as directed by the doctors for steroids and monitoring. 22 weeks brought the long stay. Jazmine spent from her 22nd week to just after her 32nd week in Fredort. They required her to be on-site so Theodore and her could be monitored daily.

Things were tough for the whole family, mom was in the hospital, dad was driving between work, home, and mom. The kids got to spend a lot of time with their grandparents. But everyone knew what the sacrifice was for, baby Theodore. Every day in the hospital ment better odds that Theodore would be born and everything looked good as far as the doctors could see.

At 30 weeks his birth was scheduled, March 10th, the day after Jazmine's birthday. They would take him at 34 weeks and he would spend the next 6 to 8 in the NICU. Everyone was anticipating his arrival and couldn't wait to meet him. Then, tragicly, the evening of February 23rd, Jazmine began to hemorrhage. She began to bleed internally and it caused an abruption. Baby Theodore was born early at 32 weeks, and in the begining it looks alright. His body seemed to be functioning properly. Unfortunately, over the next 12 hours, his body did not hold up. He began to have lung, heart and kidney issues. The doctors did what they could but it wasent enough, Theodore wasen't going to make it. When the bad news was delivered Theodore was on a ventilator and, knowing there wasent much time, the parents contacted family and within an hour everyone was able to meet baby Theodore, say their hellos and goodbyes to him. He was baptized and set into his mothers arms which is where he spent his last moments, warm and loved.

God gave us one beautiful and tragic day with our son, reminding us that nothing is promised, and to cherish the short time we have with eachother.

Theodore was born Sunday February 23rd and passed Monday February 24th, 24 hours later, I'm the warm embrace of the mother who would not give up on him.

This Give Send Go if for the expenses of the family, to help with bills and missed work. Even if you don't donate, we apprecieate you reading and reflecting on the story and life of our son Theodore, and helping to ensure he is not forgotten.