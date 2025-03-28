Theological Education in Cameroon

I will be traveling with MTW missionary Jan to help and shadow her as she runs two different theology courses for ministry leaders in Cameroon. These ministry leaders are hungry for more training and education so that they can run their ministries well, but there is no one who can do this. We hope to serve these leaders. I also hope to learn from Jan so that I can reproduce similar courses in the Middle East in the future, and raise up and equip local ministry leaders there, using the seminary education I have received. I am in a unique position to help serve these leaders not only because I am receiving seminary education, but also because I speak French. Thank you so much for partnering with me in helping raise up and train ministry leaders in Africa!