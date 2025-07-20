Help the Good Doctors family

church family came and took our two boy to our bi weekly bible study for my 5 year old boy was sitting at that

very window

He did this IN front of cops with no regard for the law all because he couldn't figure out who stole his fishing rod

not only did he do this to my home he did the same thing to my neighbors house as well.... you can see by the cops slow reaction

that they have delt with this man and his family more times then I can count and they know what to expect from them.

He has threatened to continue to destroy our property and his youngest brother threatened my wife and brandished a weapon

we have a restraining order for now but the court will decide if it will continue...

My neighbor hood was once a quiet peaceful place to raise a family but the last 3 years I've seen a huge decline

in safety my wife and children do not feel safe here anymore....I am a facility manager of a church and preschool

in a rural part of Kentucky i make 19 dollars an hour and i am a small Christian content creator

my wife is a stay at home mom and homeschools our children

as well as provides childcare for some of the residents in out community that cant afford good childcare.

so I am asking you to do what you can to help us relocate...we would like to purchase some land and move our

double wide modular home. Its a bit to pricy for us to manage on our own... we would need contactors to build a foundation

run electric water sewer or septic.... If you cant donate would you please share this with friends

Thank you Jesus loves you and let his will be done Repent for Jesus is returning soon and beware for evil is everywhere!





hello there I am doctor natass and this recently happened to my family and I we are so blessed that a member of our