Help send the Kampmanns to Ghana

Before I ever knew we’d be called to Ghana, God gave me a dream two years ago.





I was standing in a dry, desperate African village. The people were weary—parched in body, soul, and spirit. The land was dull and colorless, like life itself had drained away.





But then I saw a storm cloud begin to form.

It crept across the sky, slow and steady.

A gentle mist started to fall. A trickle. And I watched as the people scrambled—cupping their hands, holding bowls under the edges of thatched roofs—doing whatever they could to catch the water. Every drop felt sacred.





Then it happened.

The heavens opened, and rain poured down.

Torrential. Healing. Holy.





The people began to rejoice—singing, dancing, weeping. The whole village was drenched in what felt like living water.





Suddenly, I was no longer on the ground. I was lifted above the village, looking down. I was surrounded by brothers and sisters in worship, holding hands in joy as the flood continued to fall.





At the time, I thought the dream was about revival in my hometown in Texas.

But now I know—it was Africa. It was Ghana. It was a promise.





And now, we’re saying yes.





My wife and I are taking our family to Ghana full-time to bring that living water—to disciple, to love, and to raise up strong, spirit-filled families that will change communities from the inside out.





But we can’t go without your help.





We’re asking God to provide $33,540 for our launch:





Passports (x4) – $540

Yellow Fever Vaccines (x4) – $1,000

Flights – $9,000

One Year of Rent (required up front) – $14,400–$18,000

Furniture & Appliances – $5,000









And we’ll need monthly partners to help us raise $6,000/month for our ongoing living and ministry costs which we will share in another campaign.





You’re not just funding a trip.

You’re sowing into a move of God.





We’re watching the clouds form.

The air is shifting.

And the rain is coming.





Will you help us go?





Whether you give, share, or pray—we’re grateful.

And we can’t wait to see what God does with your yes.



