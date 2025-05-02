Help send the Kampmanns to Ghana

Goal:
Before I ever knew we’d be called to Ghana, God gave me a dream two years ago.
I was standing in a dry, desperate African village. The people were weary—parched in body, soul, and spirit. The land was dull and colorless, like life itself had drained away.
But then I saw a storm cloud begin to form.
It crept across the sky, slow and steady.
A gentle mist started to fall. A trickle. And I watched as the people scrambled—cupping their hands, holding bowls under the edges of thatched roofs—doing whatever they could to catch the water. Every drop felt sacred.
Then it happened.
The heavens opened, and rain poured down.
Torrential. Healing. Holy.
The people began to rejoice—singing, dancing, weeping. The whole village was drenched in what felt like living water.
Suddenly, I was no longer on the ground. I was lifted above the village, looking down. I was surrounded by brothers and sisters in worship, holding hands in joy as the flood continued to fall.
At the time, I thought the dream was about revival in my hometown in Texas.
But now I know—it was Africa. It was Ghana. It was a promise.
And now, we’re saying yes.
My wife and I are taking our family to Ghana full-time to bring that living water—to disciple, to love, and to raise up strong, spirit-filled families that will change communities from the inside out.
But we can’t go without your help.
We’re asking God to provide $33,540 for our launch:
And we’ll need monthly partners to help us raise $6,000/month for our ongoing living and ministry costs which we will share in another campaign.
You’re not just funding a trip.
You’re sowing into a move of God.
We’re watching the clouds form.
The air is shifting.
And the rain is coming.
Will you help us go?
Whether you give, share, or pray—we’re grateful.
And we can’t wait to see what God does with your yes.
Praying for a deep impact on the Kingdom that changes generations.
Kris is a beautiful soul and a man of God
A one-time gift for transition costs for the move to Ghana from the people of Lakepointe Church
Your obedience to God’s calling is such an inspiration. As you step out in faith and bring His love to Ghana, know that you are being covered in prayer by your Re|Engage family. Your willingness to serve as a family, to go where He sends you, and to be His hands and feet is a beautiful witness of Christ's love. May the Lord go before you, equip you, protect you, and use you mightily. Shalom
God bless
May 2nd, 2025
I’ve already been to Accra, Ghana, and what started as a calling in a dream has unfolded into a divine assignment far greater than we could have planned.
While in Ghana, I partnered with a local church that had been praying specifically for someone to come and disciple their families in biblical marriage and covenant relationships. What we didn’t know is that their leadership had been crying out to God for this kind of help for years—before they ever knew my name.
From there, I met with five other pastors from different churches. Each of them, without knowing what the others had said, echoed the exact same thing: “We need this. Our families are falling apart. Will you train our leaders?”
The doors have flown wide open.
The church we’re planting roots in now wants us to help train the leaders in all 60+ of their church plants across Ghana. Then, I was introduced to the President of the Baptist Convention of Ghana—and he asked if I would train leaders across every church they partner with as well.
What started as a vision for one village has quickly become a movement that could reach hundreds of churches, thousands of families, and generations of marriages.
This isn’t just a trip anymore—it’s a full-scale mission. We’re not stepping into Ghana alone. We’re walking into the center of a revival that’s already begun. We just need the body of Christ to stand with us.
