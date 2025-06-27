The Coolest 4 Year Old Funeral Support

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $13,355
Campaign funds will be received by Hollie Hughes
An unimaginable accident has occurred in our New Braunfels community. A amazing local mama is faced with the devastating loss of her 4 year old son.
She is surround by family and friends as she begins to process this grief, but asks for continued privacy as she realizes this unimaginable reality.
In the coming week(s) she has tough decisions to make as she plans a funeral for her sweet, funny, bike riding, swimming, fishing, football throwing, “cool”, 4- year old son.
Please come alongside us to ensure she is able to grieve without the added burden of financial stress.
Please note we have given the details of this Give Send Go campaign and the MONBU campaign to the NBPD Chaplin who can verify these two campaigns are the only true and active campaigns to raise funds for her.
And above all we ask that you keep her lifted up in Prayer, not just in this time, but for the many seasons to come.
Sending prayers 🙏
So sorry to hear about your loss. I hope this small donation helps.
Keeping you all in my thoughts. I would see him biking around the complex or fishing and it would make me smile.
Our Prayers are with you all.
Praying for you and your family.
May God’s strength and protection comfort you always.
From XO West virtual family
My heart breaks for you,prayers on the way
