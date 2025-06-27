Campaign Image

The Coolest 4 Year Old Funeral Support

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $13,355

Campaign created by Traniece Lewis

Campaign funds will be received by Hollie Hughes

An unimaginable accident has occurred in our New Braunfels community. A amazing local mama is faced with the devastating loss of her 4 year old son. 

She is surround by family and friends as she begins to process this grief, but asks for continued privacy as she realizes this unimaginable reality.

In the coming week(s) she has tough decisions to make as she plans a funeral for her sweet, funny, bike riding, swimming, fishing, football throwing, “cool”, 4- year old son. 

Please come alongside us to ensure she is able to grieve without the added burden of financial stress.

Please note we have given the details of this Give Send Go campaign and the MONBU campaign to the NBPD Chaplin who can verify these two campaigns are the only true and active campaigns to raise funds for her.

And above all we ask that you keep her lifted up in Prayer, not just in this time, but for the many seasons to come.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Sending prayers 🙏

John Cribari
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Theresa Patrick
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

So sorry to hear about your loss. I hope this small donation helps.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Neighbor
$ 10.00 USD
10 days ago

Keeping you all in my thoughts. I would see him biking around the complex or fishing and it would make me smile.

The Duseks
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Our Prayers are with you all.

Lallie
$ 30.00 USD
10 days ago

Praying for you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
10 days ago

Sacha Quernheim
$ 25.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
14 days ago

Just Matt
$ 5.00 USD
14 days ago

TK
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

May God’s strength and protection comfort you always.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
14 days ago

Asiya Khan
$ 35.00 USD
14 days ago

From XO West virtual family

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

My heart breaks for you,prayers on the way

