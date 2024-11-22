Campaign Image

 USD $1,002

Campaign created by Anthony Altick

Campaign funds will be received by Anthony Altick

We hope you've enjoyed the activism we've done so far. Unfortunately, this activism costs a lot of money. We need your help to ensure that we can continue on delivering the best activism! If you can't join us, please donate!

Sir Antikike
$ 800.00 USD
2 days ago

Victory America For The White Man! New Zealand and Australia for the White Man! So awesome man, only the second march and you guys got JOE BIDEN to comment on your Ohio rally. Chants were straight WFP 🔥 NON-WHITE PARASITE Heres some gas money for the next one lets goooo! You can out do Columbus Ohio. From Southern Rangers Active Club

Hans
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

victory

Anonymous Giver
$ 88.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up the great work. WFP. FTK.

AUS H8
$ 14.88 USD
1 month ago

from the crew down under! AUSTRALIA FOR THE WHITE MAN! AMERICA FOR THE WHITE MAN! EARTH FOR THE WHITE MAN!

Christina Seidl
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for defending us. There are still real men in the world.

