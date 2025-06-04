Help Kayleigh The Canceled Crown take a stand!

I refused to agree that men can be women and Miss America stripped me of my title and my opportunity to compete. I’d love to have your prayers and support as I stand for truth!

👑 This isn’t the kind of message I ever expected to share — especially not after one of the happiest moments of my life. But I believe in truth and I believe that when you're given a platform, you're also given a responsibility to speak up.

In August 2024, I was crowned Miss North Florida — a title I worked hard for, prayed over, and earned under the clear understanding that this was a pageant for women. The rules were simple and publicly stated: you had to “be a female” to compete.

Four weeks later, that definition changed.

I was handed a revised contract — one that falsely redefined “female” to include individuals who are biologically male but had undergone so-called “sex reassignment surgery.” That was not the terms in which I competed. That was not what I — or the other young women — signed up for.

I was told to sign it, or step down.

I chose to step out — not out of hate, but out of conviction. Because no crown is worth endorsing the mutilation of young boys or the erasure of women. I believe biology is real. And I believe that truth doesn’t change because it's inconvenient.

I made a humble plea to the pageant directors:

“Please honor the rules under which I competed.

Please don’t change the definition of ‘female’ after crowning a winner.

Please don’t reduce womanhood to anatomy or incentivize irreversible harm to children.”

That plea was met with indifference.

Quietly the Miss America organization stripped me of my title. Not because I broke a rule — but because I refused to rewrite the truth to keep it.

And so, The Canceled Crown was born — not as a pageant title, but as a movement.

With your support, I will continue to carry the torch of freedom and speak boldly across the nation:

🛡️ To defend fairness in women’s sports and scholarships

👩‍👧‍👦 To protect sisterhood from imposters, aka brothers.

🚫 To stand against the medical mutilation of boys and girls

🎙️ To inspire others to be Reigned by Truth. Crowned with Courage.