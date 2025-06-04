Help Kayleigh The Canceled Crown take a stand!

Raised:
USD $185
I refused to agree that men can be women and Miss America stripped me of my title and my opportunity to compete. I’d love to have your prayers and support as I stand for truth!
👑 This isn’t the kind of message I ever expected to share — especially not after one of the happiest moments of my life. But I believe in truth and I believe that when you're given a platform, you're also given a responsibility to speak up.
In August 2024, I was crowned Miss North Florida — a title I worked hard for, prayed over, and earned under the clear understanding that this was a pageant for women. The rules were simple and publicly stated: you had to “be a female” to compete.
Four weeks later, that definition changed.
I was handed a revised contract — one that falsely redefined “female” to include individuals who are biologically male but had undergone so-called “sex reassignment surgery.” That was not the terms in which I competed. That was not what I — or the other young women — signed up for.
I was told to sign it, or step down.
I chose to step out — not out of hate, but out of conviction. Because no crown is worth endorsing the mutilation of young boys or the erasure of women. I believe biology is real. And I believe that truth doesn’t change because it's inconvenient.
I made a humble plea to the pageant directors:
“Please honor the rules under which I competed.
Please don’t change the definition of ‘female’ after crowning a winner.
Please don’t reduce womanhood to anatomy or incentivize irreversible harm to children.”
That plea was met with indifference.
Quietly the Miss America organization stripped me of my title. Not because I broke a rule — but because I refused to rewrite the truth to keep it.
And so, The Canceled Crown was born — not as a pageant title, but as a movement.
With your support, I will continue to carry the torch of freedom and speak boldly across the nation:
🛡️ To defend fairness in women’s sports and scholarships
👩👧👦 To protect sisterhood from imposters, aka brothers.
🚫 To stand against the medical mutilation of boys and girls
🎙️ To inspire others to be Reigned by Truth. Crowned with Courage.
I hope you win this battle!
Thank you for your courage to do what is right. You’re an inspiration ❤️
Good luck, young lady. You are doing the right, the moral, thing and this will help others who run afoul of this woke insanity which encourages the abomination of damaging gender dysphoric people, children especially. It will also help stop the weak males who compete as women because they cannot compete successfully against their own true gender.
For such a time as this! Like an arrow 🏹 in the hands of a skillful warrior!
