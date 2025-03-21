Supporting Scotty Siverts & the Bermpit podcast

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $195
We are raising money for Scotty Siverts and the bermpit podcast to cover expenses for the project of building a new studio and cover costs as well as to help Scotty financially due to his unjust termination from his employer. We must keep spreading the truth. We hope to reach our goal of $10k. Thank you so much for your support . Your money will go to Scott’s ability to take care of his family and for the bermpit to continue to operate on a weekly basis .
God bless you guys. I'll give when I can. These creatures are cowards and attack in dishonorable ways. We will win.
I'm sorry for what's happened. It ain't right and clearly you guys are speaking the truth, otherwise they wouldn't do this to you. these people and everything they stand for. I don't have the following you have so my speaking out doesn't go as far as yours does, but please don't stop. The word is spreading like wildfire and they blaze can't be put out at this point.
Keep fighting the good fight brothers.
Stay strong and keep fighting the good fight!!
