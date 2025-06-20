The Worry Fighting Playbook Publishing

Dear Friends and Supporters,

I am reaching out to share an exciting and deeply personal journey that has led me to create a book titled “Worry Fighting Playbook”.

This book was not my initial ambition. As I was studying the scriptures, I came across a verse, Phil. 4:8, which I had studied years ago: "Finally brothers, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable, if anything is excellent or praiseworthy, think about such things." This time, after reading it, I began to wonder if I could train my mind, or even better, have God train my mind to think about the things that I am commanded to think about.

My problem is that my mind tends to gravitate to the negative instead of what God wants me to think about. So, I set out on this Holy Spirit-lead journey through the Bible, meditating on verses that the Holy Spirit pointed out to me. Before long, a short book came into formation.

Applying the principles of the verses has reshaped my thinking and now, when faced with situations that would normally cause me to worry, I know exactly what to do. I have shared my writings with close friends and some strangers I have encountered, and they were encouraged by what I shared.

After finishing the book, I heard God say, “Now get it published.” Unfortunately, I don’t have the funds to self-publish, but I want to trust God to provide what I lack and see who He would call to join me in doing what He desires—publishing the book.

I am starting this GiveSendGo campaign to raise money to self-publish “Worry Fighting Playbook”. Your support and contributions will help bring this book to life and share its message with a broader audience. I believe that God will use this book to touch many lives, and I am excited to see how He will move through your generosity.

Thank you for considering helping me on this journey. Together, we can make a difference and share the transformative power of God's Word with others.

With gratitude and blessings,

Eric