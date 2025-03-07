Ben's Recovery

Our beloved Ben has been in the hospital for two long weeks. By the time he is discharged, he will have missed four full weeks of work. This includes a full week before he was admitted to the hospital when he quickly became too sick to work. His boss reached out to him today and asked him not to return to work until he gets a doctor's note. Even IF (big IF) he could get a doctor's note in time to return to work next week, I will be out of tow so he will need to be home with Alex. Before all of this happened, I had planned a trip to Pennsylvania for me and Kaliyah. (And I personally strongly feel Ben shouldn't go back to work right away anyway. His body has been through a lot, and he needs a period of rest and recovery even beyond the hospital stay.) So, we are looking at a loss of 5 weeks of income at minimum, but probably more like 6 or 7 depending on when he can get a doctor's note.

Ben was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, July 18th, 2025, with sepsis due to pneumonia, congestive heart failure, pleural and pericardial effusions (fluid around the lungs and the heart, most likely caused by the heart failure), severe generalized fluid accumulation, coronary atherosclerosis (damage or disease to his heart's major blood vessels), and mellitus with hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state (a serious and life-threatening complication of diabetes). Additionally, he had a mild heart attack and a severe reduction in kidney function that required a biopsy.

Today is Wednesday, July 2nd and he still remains hospitalized. He continues to fight widespread swelling, high blood sugar, high blood pressure, and low oxygen levels.

While hospitalization continues, he continues to improve. Medical staff are currently working on increasing kidney function to reduce swelling, trying to reduce provision of O2 in order to enable him to be able to breathe and function on room air, and providing iron transfusions. We are hopeful that there will be a discharge by the end of this week.

Ben has been blessed to receive SSI over the past several years due to Diabetes, diabetic neuropathy, and severe osteoarthritis in his knees. However, in these challenging economic times, part time employment to pad our income has always been a necessity. Ben and I will be in prayer and will have continue to have conversations on the possibility of me going back to work instead of him. But for the past few years, I have been blessed to be a stay-at-home homeschooling mom to Alex, and to be keep my schedule very open for whenever I am needed for Kayla's babies and our family. That has been my calling and my mission since we moved to Va Beach.

I never imagined that I would have to make a fundraiser like this. But I am just so grateful that Ben will be coming home to us soon. We want to give him all of the time to heal that we can.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.