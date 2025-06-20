Way Family Support

On April 24th, Lauren and Ben were blessed to welcome twin boys, Declan and Liam. This joyous moment came with various challenges, one of the main ones being that they were born at 26 weeks. Declan and Liam have been in the NICU since, and though they are making a great deal of progress, they still have a journey ahead of them. They have already proven that they are strong little boys!

About a week after learning they were expecting twins, Ben and Lauren learned that Declan and Liam were diagnosed with Twin Twin Transfusion Syndrome. In summary, the twins were sharing several major blood vessels through the placenta, causing one twin to gain more blood and nutrients than the other. This came with a very high risk, and a procedure was quickly scheduled to correct this.

Though the procedure was a success, it resulted in new complications placing Lauren at high risk for preterm labor, which did eventually lead to an extremely premature labor and delivery. The Lord has worked in miraculous ways throughout Lauren’s pregnancy, and He continues to work in the boys as they grow and develop, just in a different way than Ben and Lauren had hoped.

As Lauren and Ben’s family has quickly grown from three to five, the financial strain has quickly grown too. Both boys have received many medical supports and for Liam, an additional procedure, in these past two months. Though the boys qualify for SSI, it is uncertain how much aid they will get as well as when they will actually receive it, and the hospital bills will not wait until all this goes through.

Additionally, there is now the need for 3 new car seats to fit the twins as well as Ben and Lauren's toddler in one car; they must all be slim in width, and the infant seats must be approved for preemies. New strollers and additional furniture and baby gear (since everything will now be doubled!) has created a new financial stress that Ben and Lauren have taken on along with daily visits to spend time with the twins and hold them. Ben’s paternity leave will soon run out, after which he will take unpaid FMLA leave. This will cause a large financial strain. Supporting the boys and taking care of their older son Arthur is requiring all of Ben and Lauren’s attention and time. They truly are pouring every ounce of energy and time they have into keeping their heads above water as they care for their family.

Please consider joining us in supporting Ben and Lauren in what has been an emotional, mental, and financial struggle. First, please lift them up in prayer as Declan and Liam’s battles are far from over, and protection and strength are needed for all. Secondly, please consider donating to this loving family that has given so much to the Shaler community; Lauren has been an educator, supporter of the Titan Trail, and alumni of the district.

Also, if you would like to read more about Ben and Lauren’s full journey, check out Lauren’s blogs at https://laurenway.substack.com/s/two-heartbeats

Thank you for taking the time to read this and lifting Ben and Lauren up in prayer! We look forward to Declan and Liam being able to come home and meet their big brother and for continual protection and healing over the Way Family!