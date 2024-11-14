Campaign Image

Supporting the Thompson family with Legal expenses

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $350

Campaign created by Christine Thompson

Campaign funds will be received by Christine Thompson

As many of you know, our family has been going through an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time over the past 9 months. After much consideration, we’ve realized that it’s time to hire a private lawyer to help us navigate the next steps.  In order to make this possible, we’re aiming to raise $10,500 for legal fees. 

Thank you for all of your prayers and support during this challenging time. Any help is deeply appreciated.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

We have been praying and will continue to!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope this helps - wish it could be more!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

