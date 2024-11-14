Supporting the Thompson family with Legal expenses

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $350
Campaign funds will be received by Christine Thompson
As many of you know, our family has been going through an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time over the past 9 months. After much consideration, we’ve realized that it’s time to hire a private lawyer to help us navigate the next steps. In order to make this possible, we’re aiming to raise $10,500 for legal fees.
Thank you for all of your prayers and support during this challenging time. Any help is deeply appreciated.
We have been praying and will continue to!
Hope this helps - wish it could be more!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.