The Raymond Bernard Fund

Raymond Bernard's legacy of selflessness and love continues to shine brightly even after his passing. My family, deeply touched by his spirit, has chosen to honor his memory by creating a fund for those who have expressed the desire to donate to the family.

The outpouring of condolences and support from friends, family, and strangers alike has been a true testament to the impact my father has had on so many lives. The loss of such a remarkable man is one that will be felt not just in the immediate future but for an indefinite period. We are immensely grateful for the kindness and compassion everyone has shown during this difficult time.

In the spirit of my father's selflessness, we hope that through this fund, we can continue his legacy of making a positive difference in the lives of others. One way we intend to do that is through his daughter Kendall. My father and mother graciously chose to raise their granddaughter Kendall as their own since she was 2 years old, so she'd have a better life than the one she was born into. Kendall, who has faced unique challenges due to her autism and ongoing mental disabilities, has found solace and love in the care of the only "Daddy and Mommy" she knows. Anyone who knew my Dad knew what Kendall meant to him. Kendall (now 13) will need ongoing support and assistance for the rest of her life. The donations received will be dedicated to ensuring that she receives the necessary services and the future that my father envisioned for her.

As our family navigates this new chapter, we find comfort in the knowledge that my father's spirit will continue to guide us and those he mentored, inspiring them to make a difference in the lives of others, just as he did.