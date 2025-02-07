The Passion Project Outreach Campaign

The Passion Project

A Musical Journey of Faith

An outreach project by Henrik Larsson and The Metal House Ministry.

We are asking for 27100Kr which is $2490.40 or £2000

Introduction

The Passion Project is an extraordinary music album that chronicles the life of Jesus Christ from His miraculous birth to His profound resurrection. This ambitious project brings together a global array of artists and technicians who have selflessly contributed their talents and time for a greater cause. Their collective efforts have culminated in a masterpiece that transcends cultural barriers to deliver the gospel message to a diverse audience from the world of hard rock music.

The Genesis of The Passion Project

The Passion Project was born out of a desire to create a compelling and immersive musical experience that tells the story of Jesus. The project harnesses the universal language of music to communicate the teachings and life events of Christ, aiming to touch the hearts of listeners from a subculture where the church has little or no impact. Henrik Larsson from the Swedish Metal House Ministry is the person the Lord called to write the lyrics and manage and oversee the project.

Global Collaboration

One of the most remarkable aspects of The Passion Project is its global collaboration. Musicians, vocalists, and music engineers from various countries united with a shared vision. They contributed their skills without any monetary compensation, driven solely by their faith and passion for spreading the gospel.

Impact and Outreach

The Passion Project is not just an album; it is a mission. Its creators envisioned it as a tool to reach people with the gospel message in ways that traditional church settings might not be able to accomplish.

Breaking Cultural Barriers

Mainstream churches often face challenges when trying to engage with certain cultural groups. The Passion Project overcomes these barriers by presenting the gospel story in a format that goes beyond cultural and language differences. Music, with its universal appeal, becomes the bridge that connects hearts and minds to the story of Jesus. We aim to take the light of Christ into the dark world of mainstream hard music festivals to reach the lost, literally going into a part of the world that is closed to mainstream evangelism.

Passion Project Outreach

The CD’s that we manufacture will be on sale to Christians who enjoy hard music, giving them a constant reminder of what Jesus, through his grace and mercy, achieved for them. The profits from the sales of the Cd’s will enable us to keep a supply of the outreach download cards in stock. The download cards will be given FREE OF CHARGE to unsaved people at music festivals and other music events who need to hear the lifesaving message. The cards will give them full access to the complete album, giving them the full message.

Will You Help Us

The Passion Project is not just a music album, it is a musical narration that everyone from the rock music subculture needs to hear.

Will you help us raise the funds for our first batch of CD’s and Download cards? So many dedicated musicians, talented vocalists and studio technicians have given of their time to bring this album to completion. Please help us to go to manufacture and printing, help us to make the Passion Project available to those who need to hear it.

THANK YOU



