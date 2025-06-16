Next Step Dance Flood Recovery

Help Rebuild Our Beloved Dance Studio After Devastating Flood.

We are heartbroken to share that The Next Step has suffered a devastating loss due to a recent flood. The water damage destroyed or damaged everything—our mats, flooring, props, and more. There is no insurance coverage to help with the costs of repair or replacement. We are reaching out to our community for support in rebuilding what has been a safe and inspiring space for so many.

Jennifer Collins opened the studio 25 years ago as a teenager with a dream to create a space where creativity, movement, and community could come together. Since then, the studio has become a second home for countless students, families, and artists. Whether it was through community events, fundraisers, disaster relief, or simply showing up with love and encouragement, she has always given back whenever she could.

If you’ve ever danced on the studio floor, watched your child take their first class, or felt the warmth of this space, please consider donating. Every dollar helps us take a step toward rebuilding the heart of our community. Thank you for your love, generosity, and support. We can’t wait to see the lights back on and the music playing again.