Next Step Dance Flood Recovery

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $8,235

Campaign created by Carrie Craver

Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Collins

Help Rebuild Our Beloved Dance Studio After Devastating Flood.

We are heartbroken to share that The Next Step has suffered a devastating loss due to a recent flood. The water damage destroyed or damaged everything—our mats, flooring, props, and more. There is no insurance coverage to help with the costs of repair or replacement. We are reaching out to our community for support in rebuilding what has been a safe and inspiring space for so many.

Jennifer Collins opened the studio 25 years ago as a teenager with a dream to create a space where creativity, movement, and community could come together. Since then, the studio has become a second home for countless students, families, and artists. Whether it was through community events, fundraisers, disaster relief, or simply showing up with love and encouragement, she has always given back whenever she could.

If you’ve ever danced on the studio floor, watched your child take their first class, or felt the warmth of this space, please consider donating. Every dollar helps us take a step toward rebuilding the heart of our community. Thank you for your love, generosity, and support. We can’t wait to see the lights back on and the music playing again.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Thankyou for all the wonderful opportunities for the dancers.

The Hill Family
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

It’s been amazing to see the support of so many - good luck as you rebuild!

Straub Photography
$ 300.00 USD
24 days ago

The Hawkins Family
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Fisher Family
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Best wishes as you quickly overcome this obstacle!

Rebekah Matznick
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Brent and Vicki Suhre
$ 150.00 USD
27 days ago

To help our granddaughter get back to doing what she loves. Sending prayers! 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Praying for a quick rebuild and reopen for you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

We are so sorry for the damages at your studio!

Monica Patterson
$ 75.00 USD
28 days ago

Praying for the rebuild quickly! ❤️

Alicia Pociask
$ 30.00 USD
28 days ago

Nanase Gore
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Thinking of you all ❤️❤️

The Stevens Family
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

The Craver's have become family! Sending our love from New York! May your rebuild be speedy and successful! Best wishes from all of us! ~Lauren, Laurie & Jason

Sandy Junge
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. I have been in your shoes and know the stress and pain you are going through. Take care and BREATHE!

Michele and Alaena
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you. From our Family to yours.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
29 days ago

Oh are in our thoughts as you rebuild. The Berry Family

