Next Step Dance Flood Recovery

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $8,235
Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Collins
Help Rebuild Our Beloved Dance Studio After Devastating Flood.
We are heartbroken to share that The Next Step has suffered a devastating loss due to a recent flood. The water damage destroyed or damaged everything—our mats, flooring, props, and more. There is no insurance coverage to help with the costs of repair or replacement. We are reaching out to our community for support in rebuilding what has been a safe and inspiring space for so many.
Jennifer Collins opened the studio 25 years ago as a teenager with a dream to create a space where creativity, movement, and community could come together. Since then, the studio has become a second home for countless students, families, and artists. Whether it was through community events, fundraisers, disaster relief, or simply showing up with love and encouragement, she has always given back whenever she could.
If you’ve ever danced on the studio floor, watched your child take their first class, or felt the warmth of this space, please consider donating. Every dollar helps us take a step toward rebuilding the heart of our community. Thank you for your love, generosity, and support. We can’t wait to see the lights back on and the music playing again.
Thankyou for all the wonderful opportunities for the dancers.
It’s been amazing to see the support of so many - good luck as you rebuild!
Best wishes as you quickly overcome this obstacle!
To help our granddaughter get back to doing what she loves. Sending prayers! 🙏
Praying for a quick rebuild and reopen for you all!
We are so sorry for the damages at your studio!
Praying for the rebuild quickly! ❤️
Thinking of you all ❤️❤️
The Craver's have become family! Sending our love from New York! May your rebuild be speedy and successful! Best wishes from all of us! ~Lauren, Laurie & Jason
My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. I have been in your shoes and know the stress and pain you are going through. Take care and BREATHE!
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. From our Family to yours.
Oh are in our thoughts as you rebuild. The Berry Family
